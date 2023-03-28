Tchia Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained

Tchia has 22 trophies to collect overall, including one hidden trophy that can be quite tricky to figure out. At the time of writing, Tchia is yet to be released on PC but we will update this page with any and all PC achievements once it is out.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation trophies for Tchia are somewhat linked - especially if you want to gain the coveted Platinum one. Some trophies will ask you to find all of the Treasure Chests, while others will ask you to upgrade your own powers.

Without further ado, here are all of the trophies in Tchia and how to unlock them.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Tchia - Adventure Trailer.

Tchia trophy and achievement list

There are 21 trophies to collect in Tchia, this is not including the one hidden trophy we will reveal later in this list.

You can collect the majority of these trophies by following the main story in Tchia, but others will require you to explore away from the main path and spend time looking around each Island to discover hidden secrets.

Here are all of the basic and unhidden trophies for Tchia:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade Fashion Faux-Pas Wear the Umbrella Hat. Bronze Soul-Cannon Soul-Jump into an object after Soul-Throwing it. Bronze Clay Pigeon Shoot down a bird with a Slingshot. Bronze In a Pinch Win something in a Claw Machine Bronze Energy Saver Burn three enemies at once with a single object or explosion. Silver Ahem Ahem Shout from every Point of View. Silver Iconoclast Destroy every Meavora Statue. Silver Globe Trotter Discover all the Docks. Silver Audiophile Unlock every Soul Melody. Silver The Journey Onwards Reach the endgame. Silver Happy Camper Discover all the Campfires. Silver Shredder Score 100% in any music sequence. Silver Snip Snip Wear the complete Crab outfit. Silver Arrr! Wear the complete pirate outfit and boat style. Silver Body and Soul Upgrade your Soul-Meter to 10 slots. Gold Live Wire Upgrade your stamina to 120. Gold Ça de Wizz! Reach 100% game completion. Gold Historian Find and open all Treasure Chests. Gold Fashion Victim Unlock every cosmetic item for Tchia and the boat. Gold Liberator Clear all Soldier Camps. Gold New Caledonian Collect all Trophies. Platinum

Tchia hidden trophy and achievement list

There is only one hidden trophy for Tchia, and figuring out how to complete it is quite the puzzle. However, once you do figure this one out, you can gain the coveted Platinum Trophy.

Credit: Awaceb, Kepler Interactive

Here is the hidden trophy for Tchia:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade Thing Find and Soul-Jump into Pwi Dua's hand. Gold

Enjoy exploring the beautiful landscape in Tchia while collecting all of these shiny trophies!