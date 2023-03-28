If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tchia Trophy guide, every hidden achievement and unlock requirements explained

Dress as a Crab, possess a hand and much more to collect every single Tchia trophy.

Guide by Marie Pritchard
Official artwork of Tchia sailing their boat towards an island in the middle of the ocean
Tchia has 22 trophies to collect overall, including one hidden trophy that can be quite tricky to figure out. At the time of writing, Tchia is yet to be released on PC but we will update this page with any and all PC achievements once it is out.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation trophies for Tchia are somewhat linked - especially if you want to gain the coveted Platinum one. Some trophies will ask you to find all of the Treasure Chests, while others will ask you to upgrade your own powers.

Without further ado, here are all of the trophies in Tchia and how to unlock them.

Watch on YouTube
Tchia - Adventure Trailer.

Tchia trophy and achievement list

There are 21 trophies to collect in Tchia, this is not including the one hidden trophy we will reveal later in this list.

tchia looking out at the ocean

You can collect the majority of these trophies by following the main story in Tchia, but others will require you to explore away from the main path and spend time looking around each Island to discover hidden secrets.

Here are all of the basic and unhidden trophies for Tchia:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade
Fashion Faux-Pas Wear the Umbrella Hat. Bronze
Soul-Cannon Soul-Jump into an object after Soul-Throwing it. Bronze
Clay Pigeon Shoot down a bird with a Slingshot. Bronze
In a Pinch Win something in a Claw Machine Bronze
Energy Saver Burn three enemies at once with a single object or explosion. Silver
Ahem Ahem Shout from every Point of View. Silver
Iconoclast Destroy every Meavora Statue. Silver
Globe Trotter Discover all the Docks. Silver
Audiophile Unlock every Soul Melody. Silver
The Journey Onwards Reach the endgame. Silver
Happy Camper Discover all the Campfires. Silver
Shredder Score 100% in any music sequence. Silver
Snip Snip Wear the complete Crab outfit. Silver
Arrr! Wear the complete pirate outfit and boat style. Silver
Body and Soul Upgrade your Soul-Meter to 10 slots. Gold
Live Wire Upgrade your stamina to 120. Gold
Ça de Wizz! Reach 100% game completion. Gold
Historian Find and open all Treasure Chests. Gold
Fashion Victim Unlock every cosmetic item for Tchia and the boat. Gold
Liberator Clear all Soldier Camps. Gold
New Caledonian Collect all Trophies. Platinum

Tchia hidden trophy and achievement list

There is only one hidden trophy for Tchia, and figuring out how to complete it is quite the puzzle. However, once you do figure this one out, you can gain the coveted Platinum Trophy.

Official artwork of Tchia facing a signpost in the dark with a torch, in the rain.
Credit: Awaceb, Kepler Interactive

Here is the hidden trophy for Tchia:

Trophy How to unlock it Grade
Thing Find and Soul-Jump into Pwi Dua's hand. Gold

Enjoy exploring the beautiful landscape in Tchia while collecting all of these shiny trophies!

