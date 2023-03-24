Game of the Week: The many seas of a week in videogames

Lots of seas this week - well, two, but they're very different.

Down to the seas in Dredge and the things you haul up might take your arm off. No wonder, since this mournful oddity seeks to blend fishing games with Lovecraftian horror. That's not so much of a reach, as Edwin points out in his review, but Dredge sadly can't draw much out of the idea. What emerges from the depths is a neat spin on fishing with a lovely coating of grimness, but the genuine terror is hard to come by, and before long the RPG systems have kicked in and you've powered yourself past the point of being scared.

Okay, maybe three seas, or three billion, because we also covered No Man's Sky on PSVR 2, and you never know whether the next planet you land on in Hello Games' procedurally scrambled universe is going to give you a nice big ocean to get into trouble in. Vikki was intermittently delighted by what she found, and there's something undeniably thrilling about combining the endless panoramic promises of No Man's Sky and VR. I can't wait to try it out, and it's always the ocean worlds here that call to me the strongest.