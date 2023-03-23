Finding a Chicken Egg in Tchia is a task you need to accomplish pretty early on, and it's one that can be quite the puzzle if you're not sure where to begin. Fortunately, there's a rather entertaining way of gaining these items.

Coutume's in Tchia are a massive part of the game, and often the reason Tchia is off exploring different places in the Archipelago. Chicken Eggs are an essential item for completing this tradition near the beginning of your adventure.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get Chicken Eggs in Tchia.

How to get Chicken Eggs in Tchia

To get a Chicken Egg in Tchia, you need find a Chicken! Your first encounter with Chickens will be in Hunahmi on Ija Nöj. You can find them in the coop area in the section of the settlement that is across the bridge from the Chief's hut.

When you find a Chicken, you need to Soul-Jump into its body. Yep, you're going to become the Chicken for this!

Now, once you have become a Chicken you will only have a limited amount of time before you turn back into Tchia. During this time, look at the bottom left corner of your screen. You should see a command prompt to lay an Egg, and all you need to do is use the prompted command to pop an Egg out.

After you've laid the Egg, end your possession of the Chicken and transform back into Tchia. Then, all you need to do is pick up the Egg and stash it.

