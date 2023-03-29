All diving challenge locations in Tchia and tips for getting gold

Diving challenges in Tchia allow you to jump off of a platform and perform several tricks before you enter the water below. You will be scored on how many tricks you perform and how well you execute your dive.

The map of Tchia is jam packed with things to do, and though there are only a few of these challenges, the diving ones will test your timing. If you land wrong or catch Tchia on the edge of a rock the challenge will end, even if you have a really high score.

We're here to show you all the diving challenge locations in Tchia, explain a bit about how they work, and we share our tips for getting gold.

Diving challenges in Tchia explained

When you find a diving challenge, there will be a board near it that tells you the scoring system for that particular dive. You then have to jump off the end of the wooden platform to start the activity and dive into the water.

Some boards are quite high up.

You can pull tricks as you head for the water to improve your score. You need to pay attention to where you are and if the movement you want to do will take you too close to a rock, or if you will risk landing badly in the water.

To pull tricks while diving, jump off the end of the wooden platform and pull up what is usually your 'emotion' menu (the one that lets you make Tchia pull different faces or poses). When in the air, the menu will look like this:

As you would do to choose an emotion, you can choose a movement for Tchia to do as they dive down to the sea. The more actions you pull off, the higher your score will be. However, your landing can make or break your dive. If you land in the water properly, you will get a good score, if you land in it badly then your score will be very low.

Tips for getting gold in diving challenges in Tchia

Now, at the diving boards there are three different tiers on the score board that you can aim to achieve. Bronze, Silver, and Gold. With Gold being the highest (and the one you need to complete the entry in your Journal), it's probably the one you want the most.

As you dive, you can check what your score is by looking at the top of your screen:

Each diving location is different, and it may take a few attempts to figure out how much time you have in the dive to pull of certain tricks. However, we have a few tips for getting Gold that might help you on the way:

Remember the landing - The key to landing a dive well and maintaining a high score is to ensure that Tchia is facing down with their hands or feet towards the water. If you leave it too late, it can be hard to correct the landing before you hit the water.

- The key to landing a dive well and maintaining a high score is to ensure that Tchia is facing down with their hands or feet towards the water. If you leave it too late, it can be hard to correct the landing before you hit the water. Pull off a combo - A combo can be done by pulling off three of the four actions in a row without stopping. This can get you a high score very quickly.

- A combo can be done by pulling off three of the four actions in a row without stopping. This can get you a high score very quickly. Stay away from rocks - If you clip Tchia on any rocks then your entire dive will be ruined, even if you hit them while in the water.

- If you clip Tchia on any rocks then your entire dive will be ruined, even if you hit them while in the water. Run, Jump, Dive - The platforms the diving challenges begin on are quite long. If you stand by the scoreboard and then run, jump off at the very end of the platform and then dive into the water you will give yourself a fraction more airtime. This can make all the difference in how much time you have to pull off enough tricks.

- The platforms the diving challenges begin on are quite long. If you stand by the scoreboard and then run, jump off at the very end of the platform and then dive into the water you will give yourself a fraction more airtime. This can make all the difference in how much time you have to pull off enough tricks. If in doubt, restart - If you think you won't get the desired score for the dive, press your pause button and choose to 'restart challenge'. This will take you back to the top of the diving board and you can try again.

As we said previously, it may take a few attempts at each diving location to get to know how long you have before you hit the water, but hopefully our tips will help you get gold in no time at all!

All diving challenge locations in Tchia

There are five diving challenges in Tchia, and we've marked all of them for you on the maps below.

Gutu

Jawè Boo

Ita/Silibom

Pwärä Caa

Leji Sinöe/Mwaken Village

Now that you know how to complete those challenges, there's still plenty left for you to discover in Tchia. You can check out our Treasure Chest locations guide or our Meavora Statue locations guide to figure out where to begin.