Treasure Chests in Tchia are another side activity that will take you all over the map. After getting a mysterious treasure map early in the game, you can follow the clues to find hidden treasure chests and discover the journey of the person who left them there.

As with much of Tchia, hunting for the treasure chests will test your problem solving and navigation skills. However, some of the maps have very little to go on and you might need a helping hand in finding the next chest.

Without further ado, we're going to show you all of the treasure chest locations in Tchia and we explain a bit more about them. Happy hunting!

Treasure Chests in Tchia explained

There are 21 treasure chests in Tchia, and they are scattered across the map. You will collect the map from Gaby when you visit Weliwele. From then on, each time you find a chest you will get the map leading you to the next one. The chests need to be found in order, otherwise they cannot be opened as the previous chest will give you the key for the next one too.

We strongly advise that you learn how to fast travel and unlock all of the docks before attempting this activity. It will make it much easier and faster to bounce between the several Islands.

All Treasure Chest locations in Tchia

Before setting out to find these chests, we also recommend learning how to get Chicken Eggs as they are an easy way of getting explosives quickly. Also, we recommend keeping a Chicken in your inventory so you can have Eggs on demand.

With each chest, we've listed any materials/items you will need to collect the chest before telling you the location. This way, when you get there, you can have everything you need. Also, it's much easier to find these chests when it's Noon, so make sure you change the time of day to this if you're struggling.

Here are all of the treasure chest locations in Tchia and how to find them.

Chest 1 - Dapwa

Items needed: None.

The very first chest is in Dapwa on Ija Nöj. Head to the location marked on the map above and head out to the large rock formation just slightly away from the shore.

Walk around to the back of the rock formation (the area facing the open sea), and look at the center of the rock formation. You should see a small dip near the base of the tallest rock and the chest will be tucked in here.

Chest 2 - Dapwa

Items needed: None.

The next chest is nearby in Dapwa, from the rock formation in the sea face towards land. Then, head around to the right of the rocky shore and follow the beach up towards the trees. Look on your left and you should see a cave.

Use your Flashlight to explore the cave and follow the path until you reach the Chest.

Chest 3 - Hua

Item needed: Crab.

The next chest is in Hua on Ija Nöj. Head to the location we've circled on the map above and head to the small land mass in the middle of the water. The chest will be by some wooden structures near the edge of this land mass. It should be easy to spot as the piece of land is quite small.

Get close to the chains to snip them off.

When you find the chest, soul-jump into a Crab and scuttle over to the chains on the chest. Then, use the prompted command to snip at the chains to cut them. You will need to do this three times, and then turn back into Tchia to open the chest.

Chest 4 - Hua

Item needed: Fish.

Chest four is also on Hua, and is nearby. From the chest above, turn around until you see this marking on the rock wall:

Swim over here and then soul-jump into a Fish. Then, dive directly under the water where the marking is and you should see a tunnel. Keep swimming through here until you can come up for air. You can now switch back to Tchia for a bit.

Keep swimming until you come to the point where the water splits into two. Keep to the left and keep swimming until you see this:

Once you see that, dive down by the structures and the chest will be on the floor.

Chest 5 - Dok

Items Needed: Bird and an explosive.

Chest number five can be found in Dok on Ija Nöj. Head to the point we've marked on the map above and possess a bird when you get to the cliff. Fly slightly out into the ocean then look back at the cliff and search the area until you see this:

Land here and turn back into Tchia. Then, look for the crack in the rock and blow this up with your chosen explosive. When the wall is down, head into the cave and you will find the chest on your right.

Chest 6 - Xupi Atü

Item Needed: Small animal (optional).

Chest six is on Madra Nöj, near Xupi Atü. Head to the Dock nearest to the area we've circled on the map above. Start to scale the side of the hill that is facing the Dock and look out for a marking on the rock.

At the marking on the rock, possess a nearby pebble (or a small animal like a Gecko) and roll into the small opening. When you are in the opening, change back to Tchia and follow the path to find the chest.

Chest 7 - Ita

Item needed: An animal that can dig (Dog, Boar, or Pig).

The seventh chest is in Ita on Madra Nöj. Head to the point we have highlighted on the map above and run along the beach at Ita until you see this:

On your left, there should be a large tree.

Climb up to this tree and possess an animal that can dig. Then, you should see some shiny dirt at the base of the tree. Head towards this and there will be an 'X' on the ground. Use the animal to dig up the chest and then turn back to Tchia to open it.

Chest 8 - Pwärä Nyââ/Pwärä Bere

Items needed: Crab, and an explosive.

The next chest is between Pwärä Nyââ and Pwärä Bere on Madra Nöj. Head to the area marked on the map above and search the area until your view looks like this:

Then, jump down to the lower area beneath you and turn back around on yourself to face the all. You should see a marking on this wall and a blocked pathway that needs to be exploded open.

Use your chosen explosive to clear the blockage, and then possess a Crab to snip the chains off of the chest. When you've done that, you can change back to Tchia to open the chest to find the location of the next one.

Chest 9 - Sei

Items needed: Small animal and an animal that can dig.

The ninth treasure chest is in Sei back on Ija Nöj. We've marked the location on the map above, but this one can be a bit tricky to spot. Head to the location we've circled on the map, and head for the bridge that connects Pûrû Bibiu and Pûrû Jaa.

When you are there, stand on the Pûrû Jaa side and face the other side of the bridge. Look at the other side of the bridge, and then to the right and slightly down. You should see a small entrance to a cave in the rocks:

Head over here and, if you get lost, look for the marking on the rock to find the entrance. The entrance to the cave is quite small, so possess any small animal you want to. We went with a Gecko (they tend not to run away after you stop possessing them).

Get into the cave with your small animal and then turn back into Tchia. Once you are inside, head to the sparkling dirt and transform into an animal that can dig to dig up the chest.

Chest Ten - Jawe Dö

Items needed: A Fish or a Crab.

Don't worry, the next chest is on Ija Nöj too. It's in Jawe Dö. Head to the location we have circled on the map above and look for the Food Stand. When you find it, stand at the Food Stand and look across the water. You should see a marking on the wall across the water from you.

Head over to the marking and possess a Crab (or a Fish). Then, jump into the water as the Crab and let it sink (or swim) to the bottom of the hole. After you reach the bottom, head through the small opening in the rocks nearby.

Once you are through the opening, you can change back to Tchia and swim through the tunnel until you surface. As soon as you surface, you should be able to see the chest.

Chest 11 - Leböö Hau

Items needed: An explosive, and an animal that can dig.

Chest eleven can be found on Ija Nöj in Leböö Hau. Make your way to the location we have circled on the map above and look around for the very very tall tree. If you are struggling to find it, we found it useful to possess a bird and fly around the area until the tree comes into view.

When you are at the big tree, walk to the side of it where it drops down slightly and jump down until your view looks like this:

Then, look for the telltale marking on the rock to find the blocked entrance. Use your explosive to clear the entrance and then possess your chosen digging animal to dig the chest up. Once it's out of the dirt, change back to Tchia to open it.

Chest 12 -

Items needed: A Fish and a Crab (you will need both).

The next chest is located at the Shipwreck between Ija Nöj and Madra Nöj. If you're struggling to find it, we've circled its location on the map above. For this particular chest, we advise that you pin the location on your own map and pull up your Compass to help you find the exact side of the Ship you need to be on.

When you zoom into this location on your map, you should be able to see the faint outline of the sunken Ship. You'll want to put your pin here, on the left side:

When you get to the Shipwreck, swim across the ship until you are facing the Bridge (the big bit sticking out the water with the windows on it). Then, head to the side of the ship to the left of this and possess a Fish.

As a Fish, quickly sprint down to the sea floor and look at the ship. Swim along the base of the ship until you see a large opening. If you run out of time and lose the fish, don't worry. There are plenty of Fish swimming around the wreck that you can jump into when you've charged - just be wary of drowning if Tchia runs out of stamina.

When you find the opening, swim inside as Tchia and use the flashlight to help you see if it's too dark. You only need to swim into the first part of the open area and you should see the chest on your right.

The opening can be hard to navigate, so a Flashlight is your friend.

Swim up to the chest and soul-jump into a Crab. Then, all you have to do is use the Crab to snip the chains off of the chest and turn back into Tchia to open it!

Chest 13 - Mëëlo

Items needed: A Crab and an animal that can dig.

Chest thirteen is near Mëëlo on Madra Nöj. Head to the point we have circled on the map above, but if you're struggling to find it then head to the dock that is closest to this area.

Stand at the dock and turn towards Mëëlo until your view looks like this:

That bit white leafless tree on the hill is where you need to go. Head over to the tree and become an animal that can dig. Dig up the sparkling dirt to bring up the chest, then use a Crab to snip off the chains.

Chest 14 - Pûrû Mii

Items needed: A small animal or item and an explosive.

The next chest is close by in Pûrû Mii on Madra Nöj. Head to the area we have circled on the map above and climb along Pûrû Mii and go past the Maano Camp, but stop just before the wooden structures that lead to the peak. Your view should look something like this:

Slowly walk up to the structures but stop when your view looks like this:

From here, head carefully to your left until you see the telltale marking on the rock. Near the marking you should see a small opening that leads inside the rock. Use a small item or animal (again, we used a Gecko) to get inside.

When you are inside, change back to Tchia and follow the path around to the left until you find another marking on the rocks. It can be quite dark in here, so follow the torches and use your Flashlight to help you find your way. Here, use an explosive to clear the blocked opening and head inside to get the chest.

Chest 15 - Hûnye

Items needed: A Crab.

After the hard work you've put into finding the last few chests, the next one is a nice and easy one to get to. It's in Hûnye on Madra Nöj. Head to the area we have circled on the map above and look for the broken bridge that crosses the water.

At the broken bridge, dive down and look underneath the piece of bridge that has been submerged. The chest is underneath this broken bit of bridge, and all you need to do is turn into a Crab to snip the chains off of it before Tchia can open it.

Chest 16 - Tru Tim/Pwärä Caa

Items needed: An animal that can dig, a Crab and an explosive.

The next chest takes quite a bit of work to get. It can be found between Tru Tim, Koilo, and Pwärä Caa on Madra Nöj. We recommend pinning this location on your own map and using your compass to make it easier to pinpoint the area you need to be in.

Head to the area we have circled on the map above. On the edge of Tru Tim near the location we've highlighted are several large pipes. Follow the pipe that leads towards land (towards your pin if you have used one). Eventually, you should see the telltale marking on the cliff and a blocked cave entrance near the marking.

To get into the cave, use an explosive to clear the blockage. Then, head inside and use an animal that can dig to dig out the chest from the sparkling dirt. Once the chest is out, use a Crab to snip the chains off and then Tchia will be able to open it. Phew!

Chest 17 - Xupi Nüü

Items needed: A small animal, an animal that can dig, and a Crab.

Head to Xupi Nüü on Madra Nöj using the location we've circled on the map above to find the next chest. When here, we found it easiest to possess a bird (there are plenty chilling nearby) to fly around the area.

Face the main entrance of the fortress/stronghold and then head slightly to the left of this entrance until you see a flame torch. Next to the flame torch is a very small entrance to a cave inside the rock. Become your small animal or object and make your way through the entrance.

When inside, follow the path until you reach the sparkly dirt and the 'X' on the ground. Become your animal that can dig, dig up the chest and then become a Crab to snip the chains off of the chest.

Chest 18 - Mwaken Village

Items needed: An animal that can dig, a small animal (or object) and an explosive.

The Mwaken Village is on Leji Sinöe, it's far down on the left side of your map. If you haven't reached chapter five, it will just look like a bunch of question marks and you will not be able to access it.

If you have made it to this Island, then head to the location we have circled on the map above. In this area, look around until your view looks like this (you may need to climb up high to spot this):

Look for a large piece of blue coral and a smaller, mushroom-like piece of coral to the left of it. Walk between these two pieces and look at the rock on your right behind the blue piece, you should see a blocked opening.

Use an explosive to clear the blockage, change into a small animal to crawl in, and then follow the path around. When you see the sparkling dirt, use an animal that can dig to dig the chest up.

Chest 19 - Mwaken Village

Items needed: A Crab, a small animal, and an explosive.

The next chest is on the same island as the previous one, so you don't need to travel too far. Head to where you dock your boat at the main beach that has the two large statues standing either side of it.

When you are here, face towards the structures and then head to the one on the right. You should see a small cave sitting behind its legs.

Follow the torches inside the cave and around until they take you to a crack in the wall. Use an explosive to blast through this crack to make an entrance.

Then, turn into a small animal (or object) to crawl through the hole. When you are inside, change into a Crab and snip the chains off of the chest.

Chest 20 - Pwärä Dö

Items needed: A Crab and a Fish (the latter is optional).

The next chest is back on Ija Nöj, off the coast of Pwärä Dö. Head to the location we have circled on the map above. Swim out to the location we have indicated, and then either turn into your Fish or soul-jump into one of the nearby sea creatures.

Then, dive down and you should see a large hole in the middle of the reef. Swim down here as fast as you can, then look for the wooden structures:

To the right of the wooden structures is a cave, and the chest is in the cave. Switch to being a Crab and scuttle in here to snip the chains off the chest. Then, switch back to Tchia to open it.

Chest 21 - Uma (The Final Chest)

Items needed: An animal that can dig and a Crab.

The final treasure chest will take you all the way back to Uma, the island where you begin the game and the one that Tchia grew up on. Head back to Uma and make your way to the area we have marked on the map above.

When you are in this area, look for the tree that is different from the others on this small island. You should see some sparkly dirt underneath this tree. For the final time in this treasure hunt, use your digging animal to get the chest and then turn into a Crab to snip the chains off.

That's it! You've now found all of the treasure chests in Tchia and phew, it was quite a journey. If you want to do some more exploring and feel like being destructive, check out our Meavora Statue locations guide.