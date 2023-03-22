If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to get Pearls in Tchia

Dive deep for a shiny reward.

tchia overlooking water from tre's camp

Collecting Pearls in Tchia is one of the first tasks you encounter. With little to go on, it's up to you to explore your surroundings and dive to the depths to figure out where this item could be.

The first mission you'll need for in Tchia is for the Coutume for Tre, and luckily you don't need to look too far to find the items that you need. You will need to be careful with how you use your energy while looking for the Pearls, as running out of it can prove deadly.

If you're struggling to figure out where they are, then don't worry, we're here to show you how to get Pearls in Tchia.

How to get Pearls in Tchia

In Tchia, Pearls can be found underwater in Clams that live on the seabed. However, finding them while keeping enough energy to not drown is the biggest challenge, especially when you need to get two of them for the Coutme for Tre.

Unless the water is really clear, it's hard to see a Clam from the surface. We recommend that you dive down into the water around halfway from the surface, and then scan your surroundings to see if there are any Clams on the floor.

When you spot a Clam and swim close to it, this symbol will appear to tell you that it has a Pearl in it:

tchia diving for clam pearl

Then, once you find a Clam, head back to the surface to recharge your energy before diving down to get it.

Once you get to the Clam, swim up to it and use the prompted control in the bottom left corner of your screen to take the Pearl. Once you've plucked the Pearl from the Clam, it will move to your inventory.

Now you know how to find Pearls in Tchia, we hope you enjoy the rest of your adventure!

