Fast travel in Tchia is a great way of getting to where you want to be without needing to spend a lot of time sailing to get there. Whether you need to grab a specific material or visit someone at a location, getting there quickly is often desirable.

Granted, exploring the world around you and finding all of its hidden secrets is one of the biggest charms of Tchia, but sometimes you just want to get somewhere as fast as you can.

If, like us, you want to get somewhere quickly, we're here to show you how to fast travel in Tchia.

How to Fast Travel in Tchia

To fast travel in Tchia, you need to unlock fast travel points. The points are actually the Docks where you can spawn your boat and there are a total of 10 fast travel points on the map.

To unlock a fast travel point, you need to head to the Dock and 'discover' it. Once you walk up to the Dock location, you should get a notification at the top of your screen that you've 'discovered' the location. It will then be registered and unlocked on your map.

After you have found a fast travel point, head up to the map board that sits at the beginning of the wooden portion of the Dock that sits on the shore.

Interact with the map, and then select the 'fast travel' option when it appears on your screen. You then need to choose where you want to go to.

Again, you can only travel to a Dock that you have discovered. These will be white, and locked ones will be grey. Then, all you need to do is select the location you want to head to and confirm your choice. You will then be swiftly whisked away.

