New Tchia gameplay trailer gives us a tour of the gorgeous tropical island

A new trailer for Tchia has been released, giving us a closer look at the game's tropical, New Caledonia-inspired setting.

This trailer is narrated by the game's director, Phil Crifo, and takes us from the island's high peaks to the bottom of its azure ocean. Along the way, we are shown various methods of getting around the island in action. This includes things such as Tchia catapulting herself from the tops of trees and then gliding her way through the sky.

We also get another look at the game's soul-jumping ability, which allows Tchia to quickly hop into the body of almost any animal or inanimate object she can find. This proves useful when she comes across the Maano, the game's "strange fabric creatures" that have invaded Tchia's home. In this case, she becomes a lantern, before later on becoming a coconut. You can see the trailer for yourself below.

This shore looks pretty.

Tchia was initially set to release earlier this year for PS4, PS5, and PC (via Epic).

However, in May, developer Awaceb announced it was delaying its release into 2023. This was to ensure the team can "really polish every aspect of the game and flesh out all the little details that we know will make Tchia a really special experience."