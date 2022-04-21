The Shadowrun Trilogy gets Switch, PlayStation, Xbox release

Paradox will launch a Shadowrun Trilogy compilation for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S on 21st June.

This will contain Shadowrun Returns, Shadowrun Dragonfall and Shadowrun: Hong Kong, previously released on PC, now with "upscaled graphics, improved performance and controller-optimised gameplay".

Originally developed by Jordan Weisman's Harebrained Schemes, the turn-based cyberpunk trilogy first arrived for PC between 2013 and 2015. Mobile versions have also been available - but never console editions. Until now!

Shadowrun Returns launched in 2013 and saw an 8/10 from Eurogamer. "For those who just want to relive the isometric action of the SNES and Megadrive days, Shadowrun Returns easily delivers," Dan Whitehead wrote. "It's not the deepest or most flexible game of its type, but there's a lot to be said for simple ideas realised intuitively. Add in some excellent writing and, judged purely as a standalone game, it's an unambiguous success."

Shadowrun: Dragonfall - Director's Cut is the 2014 standalone release of DLC released for Shadowrun Returns. It got another 8/10, this time from Richard Cobbett. "If you played and enjoyed Shadowrun Returns, Dragonfall is a no-brainer," he wrote. And finally, 2015's Shadowrun: Hong Kong rounds out the trilogy.