If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The games at risk now Stadia is shutting down

Unless devs can port elsewhere.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

With the news of Google shutting down Stadia comes a major question: what games might we lose?

There weren't many exclusive games available on the streaming service, but with game preservation continuing to be a hot topic, there are a number of games at risk unless they're ported to other platforms.

Yesterday Google announced the end of Stadia, its cloud-based streaming service. Despite ambitions of creating exclusive games, in 2021 its internal studios were closed leaving third-party developers to provide the games.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

Here are the games now at risk as Stadia shuts down.

PixelJunk Raiders

This is an addition to the renowned PixelJunk series released exclusively for Stadia and makes use of a feature to jump into the game via the screenshots of other players. We described it as "a colourful roguelike that falls disappointingly flat" in our PixelJunk Raiders review.

Watch on YouTube
PixelJunk Raiders - Official Announcement Trailer | Stadia

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle

There are plenty of other versions of Pac-Man around, but this Stadia game was a battle royale take on the classic for up to 64 players, with maze invasions and fun power ups. It followed Super Bomberman R as another battle royale exclusive that was later ported to PC and consoles.

Watch on YouTube
PAC-MAN Mega Tunnel Battle - Official Announcement Trailer

Hello Engineer

Like PixelJunk Raiders, Hello Engineer is a new spin on an existing universe - that of stealth game Hello Neighbor. Here, instead, players construct their own racing machines. The game was used to test time-limited demos.

Watch on YouTube
Hello Engineer - Out Now on Stadia

Outcasters

A top-down party battle game from Splash Damage, Outcasters never quite made it as the next Fall Guys. It was meant to be accessible and quickfire, but struggled to find a wide enough audience.

Watch on YouTube
Outcasters Announce Trailer | Only on Stadia

GYLT

From Tequila Works, the studio behind The Sexy Brutale, GYLT is a third-person horror shooter featuring a young girl and some intriguingly creative combat. We described it as a "genuinely unsettling lite horror" in our GYLT review.

Watch on YouTube
GYLT - Official Launch Trailer - Stadia

Earlier today, we reported on Cyberpunk 2077 fans who are trying to get their cloud saves transferred for use elsewhere. Others are now asking for the Stadia controller to be updated for wider use.

Stadia developers still working on projects have also been expressing their shock at the news - which they were not told about ahead of time.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch