Cyberpunk 2077 players request Stadia cloud saves from CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 players are requesting its developer CD Projekt makes save files from Stadia available on the cloud.

The lengthy RPG has been available on Google's Stadia platform, but now that's shutting down, players will no longer have access to their save files without cloud support.

However, it seems players may have found a work around.

Watch on YouTube Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty — Official Teaser

"Can CD Projekt Red PLEASE make cloud saving available for Stadia as well? I care more about my save game than a game refund," reads a post on reddit.

Responses to the thread detail a potential work around in lieu of official cloud access.

Using Google Takeout, a service that allows users to retrieve data from Google platforms, some players have seemingly been able to download their save file and import it to the Steam and GoG versions of the game.

From here, players can access the game on other platforms via the cloud.

However, other players have struggled with this as Stadia is not listed as a data type in Google Takeout.

Eurogamer has contacted CD Projekt RED for confirmation on whether cloud access will be provided.

Cyberpunk 2077 has recently seen a resurgence in popularity, owing to both bug fixes and updates, plus the new Netflix anime Edgerunners.

It's unclear how many Cyberpunk players are on Stadia, but being unable to transfer save files with hundreds of hours of playtime is undoubtedly upsetting.