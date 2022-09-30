If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stadia developers still working on games shocked to hear of shutdown

Found out from press reports and social media.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Updated on
Google Stadia controller

Developers still hard at work on Google Stadia projects have been expressing their shock and frustration at the cloud gaming service's impending shutdown.

Google's announcement yesterday that it would shutter Stadia completely in January 2023 came as a complete surprise, all have said - even those with upcoming projects set to arrive in November.

What will happen to those games is now unclear, as Google has already moved to close the Stadia store - making new releases unsellable.

Watch on YouTube
Eurogamer Newscast: How damaging are video game leaks?

"OH BOY VERY HAPPY TO SEE MONTHS OF MY WORK GOING IN THE BIN AGAIN," indie developer Simon Roth, creator of Maia, wrote on Twitter last night. "I SURE DO LOVE GAME DEVELOPMENT."

"Every time something bad happens in games," he continued, "the people affected, sometimes having their lives turned upside down, learn from the press or Twitter. No emails, phone calls, no heads up, no note on the website."

"I know everybody is having a great time laughing at this but Stadia had the best dev revenue of any streaming service," Necrosoft Games' Brandon Sheffield wrote. "Launching Hyper Gunsport there was going to recoup our dev costs. We were launching there in November and are now in a much tougher situation."

"Tangle Tower was due to launch on Stadia in two days time, and this article was the first I heard about it shutting down," wrote developer Tom Vian.

"We have a title coming out 1st November," wrote Bard's Tale 3 developer Rebecca Heineman. "Now we hear about this."

"Oh my god," wrote No More Robots' Mike Rose. "We have a game coming to Stadia in November. Who wants to guess that Google will refuse to pay us the money they owe us for it."

We'll update if we hear more from these developers on their future plans - and if there are any other ways for fans to support them.

Earlier today, we reported on Cyberpunk 2077 fans who are trying to get their cloud saves transferred for use elsewhere.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch