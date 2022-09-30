If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?

Head in the cloud.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Updated on

This week on the Eurogamer Newscast we're discussing the failure of Stadia, and why Google's cloud gaming gamble struggled from the start.

The announcement of Stadia's demise came as a shock to some - including many developers with titles only weeks from launch - yet still feels like it was on the cards for some time. After a rocky launch and the closure of Google's internal game development studios, what future did Stadia have left? Eurogamer editor-in-chief Martin Robinson weighed in earlier today with his thoughts.

Could Stadia have been a success? What does this all mean for game preservation? And if Google failed, with all of its billions, what future does cloud gaming have elsewhere? Tom Phillips, Ed Nightingale, and Liv Ngan share their thoughts.

Eurogamer Newscast: Was Google Stadia always destined for failure?
