If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Stadia-exclusive Gylt hits consoles and PC in July

Pleasure.

Gylt
Tequila Works
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar
News by Wesley Yin-Poole Deputy Editorial Director
Published on

Stadia-exclusive Gylt launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and S, and Xbox One on 6th July.

In October - when Google confirmed plans to shutter its cloud gaming service Stadia - developer Tequila Works announced its Stadia-exclusive horror game would go multiplatform, as other Stadia-exclusive games have done this year.

Watch on YouTube
Here's the Gylt multiplatform announcement trailer.

"While playing it safe and a tad predictable, Tequila Works carefully layers on new gimmicks and mechanics as you progress through Gylt, allowing you to organically build on your knowledge and start experimenting," Vikki wrote in Eurogamer's Gylt review.

"It's these flashes of inspiration that can make Gylt's gentle puzzling such a joy, so it's frustrating we don't see more of them. And while there's not much here for the hardcore horror fan, don't be deceived into thinking the eerie, tense Gylt is just for kids: it's really not. It is, however, a little expensive for such a brief, if atmospheric, experience."

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

Action Adventure, Gylt, Single Player and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Wesley Yin-Poole avatar

Wesley Yin-Poole

Deputy Editorial Director

Wesley is deputy editorial director of ReedPop. He likes news, interviews, and more news. He also likes Street Fighter more than anyone can get him to shut up about it.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch