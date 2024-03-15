Former Stadia-exclusive Gylt now on Nintendo Switch

Former Stadia-exclusive horror game Gylt is now available digitally on Nintendo Switch. A physical Switch version of the game is also planned for release in May.

Gylt, if you were unaware, follows the story of Sally, an 11-year-old girl whose cousin Emily has gone missing. Sally takes it upon herself to find her cousin after everyone else gives up the search. On this journey, Sally will have to overcome a number of puzzles and oddities, as she makes her way through a "weird and dangerous version" of her own town.

You can see a little teaser for Gylt on Switch in the video below.

"While playing it safe and a tad predictable, Tequila Works carefully layers on new gimmicks and mechanics as you progress through Gylt, allowing you to organically build on your knowledge and start experimenting," Vikki Blake wrote in Eurogamer's Gylt review.

"It's these flashes of inspiration that can make Gylt's gentle puzzling such a joy, so it's frustrating we don't see more of them. And while there's not much here for the hardcore horror fan, don't be deceived into thinking the eerie, tense Gylt is just for kids: it's really not."

If you are interesting in picking up Gylt for yourself, it is currently £26.99 on the Nintendo eShop.

Gylt has already made the jump from Google's cloud gaming service to PC, PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. This multiplatform push followed Stadia's shut down last year.