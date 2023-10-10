Former Stadia exclusive Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle gets updated lease of life on PC and consoles

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle is getting an updated look as it makes its way from Google's now dead cloud gaming service Stadia to PC and consoles.

Earlier today, Bandai Namco announced Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs for PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC (via Steam).

This revamped edition of the game will offer the same chaotic, chomp-tastic, 64-player shenanigans as its former Stadia exclusive days, but with the addition of new gameplay modes, music, customisation options and "enhanced visuals".

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle Chomp Champs | Announcement Trailer.

On its release, which is currently slated for early next year, the online-only battle-royale will support cross play. There will also be " skill-based matchmaking... custom matchmaking with a Friend system, ranked mode and global leaderboards".

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs players will be tasked with munching their way through a variety of mazes in a bid to become "the last Pac standing". Of course, there will be obstacles. Ghosts will haunt the many twists and turns, along with other players.

There will be a variety of items that can be collected to give players a welcome advantage. Items like shields and ghost repellent can be picked up to give a little gameplay boost. Oh, and players will also be able to "chomp through" other player-controlled Pac-Man characters. How delicious and, errrm, nutritious...?

You can see a little teaser for Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs in the video above.

Image credit: Bandai Namco

The news of this upcoming Pac-Man release comes just days after Nintendo shut down online services for Pac-Man 99.

Earlier this year, the company announced it would sunset its online battle-royale, and it is now longer available to download for new users. Those who had previously downloaded Pac-Man 99 before this closure will still be able to redownload the software, however. This includes any related purchased DLC.