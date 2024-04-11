64-player Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs hits PC, consoles in May

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs is making the jump from Google's ill-fated Stadia platform to PlayStation 5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Switch, and Steam on 9th May.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle - which launched on Stadia back in 2020, minus its Chomp Champs subtitle - offers a 64-player battle royale twist on the classic arcade series' familiar pill-popping, ghost-dodging action, challenging players to be the last Pac-Man standing across 64 vibrantly themed, interconnected mazes.

"Gain the upper hand on other players or turn the tables against ghosts by utilising a variety of Power Items which give Pac-Man shields, enhanced speed, and more," publisher Bandai Namco explains. "Players can also sabotage their competition by using Power Items that help the ghosts. Not only will they be able to chomp through Pac-Man's regular diet of dots and fruit, but they can also chomp through other players' Pacs in true competitive head-to-head battles."

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs features a number of different gameplay modes, including Elimination Mode - which delivers an "arcade-style" experience where players of any rank can compete and earn Tokens to spend on customisation items - and Ranked Mode, pitting similarly skilled players against each other to earn Rank XP and climb the leaderboards.

Chomp Champs also adds new music not featured in the Stadia version, as well as new customisation options, and "enhanced visuals". There's also support for cross-play between platforms, and a new Friend system, enabling players to drop into the same match as their friends, track friends' progress, and spectate friends' games.

Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle: Chomp Champs will be available in both Standard and Deluxe Edition forms (costing £15.99 and £24.99 respectively) when it arrives on 9th May. The latter version includes a selection of cosmetics - two bodies, two faces, two heads, and six icons - plus three additional mazes inspired by Dig Dug, Mr. Driller, and Galaga. Those that pre-order either version also get one additional body cosmetic, three heads, two faces, and one icon - with Deluxe Edition pre-orders also receiving seven-days early access.