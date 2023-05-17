If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo shutting down online services for Pac-Man 99 later this year

Ghosted.

Victoria Kennedy
Nintendo is shutting down online services for Pac-Man 99 - its online battle royale game - later this year. It previously did this with Mario 99, as well.

"On 08/10/2023, the online service for Pac-Man 99 will end and the game will no longer be available as part of a Nintendo Switch Online membership," the company announced earlier today.

Ahead of this date, the game will see its features gradually shut down, starting in August when the option to buy custom themes will be removed from Pac-Man 99.

Here is Pac-Man 99's Switch rather frenzied announcement trailer.

As per Nintendo, Pac-Man 99's full delisting schedule is as follows:

  • 8th August 2023 - Paid Custom Themes will no longer be available to buy as DLC
  • 8th September 2023 - The Mode Unlock and Deluxe Pack DLC will no longer be available to buy
  • 8th October 2023 - End of service

After 8th October, the game will no longer be available to download for new users. However, anyone who had previously downloaded Pac-Man 99 before this date will still be able to redownload the software. This includes any related purchased DLC.

As for that paid DLC, those who purchase Pac-Man 99's Mode Unlock or Deluxe pack before 8th September will still be able to access the offline modes such as CPU battle, Score Attack and Blind Attack Time after service ends in October.

Nintendo notes this DLC is available to all Switch users, regardless of their Nintendo Switch Online membership status.

Don't be too sad about this news, however. If the rumours are true, we could be getting a Pac-Man arcade machine Lego model this summer.

