Streamer completes Elden Ring one-handed level one run

Twitch streamer Miss Mikkaa has beaten Elden Ring single-handedly.

No really - she's beaten all Remembrances with just one hand and at level one.

And that includes the formidable Malenia.

This isn't the first time the streamer has beaten the game with one hand.

That she achieved at the end of July, beating all bosses in a one-handed run. She shared a clip of the final winning moment on Twitter.

Killed Elden Beast and finished the All Remembrance (+ all hard bosses) one handed run! Actually got the last boss on the first attempt with my left hand (I'm right handed), pretty pog. Here is clip: pic.twitter.com/rQoAXEMkbS — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) July 30, 2022

Not content, Miss Mikkaa then went on to do the same thing but at level one. That means not levelling up her character throughout the game.

After a tweet of her defeating Malenia in this way went viral, she's finally beaten the game's final boss. It's an incredibly impressive feat, when some of us struggled to beat the game using a controller normally... with two hands.

"I did it! I beat Elden Ring All Remembrances Level 1 with ONE HAND! Also included most other difficult bosses like Alecto and Crucible Knight duo. This was such a fun challenge! Malenia took the longest for sure," she said.

I did it! I beat Elden Ring All Remembrances Level 1 with ONE HAND! Also included most other difficult bosses like Alecto and Crucible Knight duo. This was such a fun challenge! Malenia took then longest for sure hahaha pic.twitter.com/Uv5wj02o8N — MissMikkaa (@MissMikkaa) August 21, 2022

Elden Ring has generated plenty of interest among speedrunners and challengers, from legendary assistant Let Me Solo Her, to using weird controllers, and beating the game in under ten minutes.

You can watch Miss Mikkaa beat Elden Ring one-handed on her Twitch stream.