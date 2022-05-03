Streamer mods Fisher Price controller to play Elden Ring

Elden Ring has now been played with a Fisher Price controller.

New Zealand streamer Rudeism (aka Dylan Beck) is known for his controller tinkering and, after a jokey Twitter post from Wario 64, took on the challenge of modifying the kids controller.

Over two weeks, he modified the Fisher Price controller into a working Xbox controller and showed off his creation with a spot of Elden Ring.

Beck used a clone of an Arduino Pro Microcontroller inside the controller and reassigned the various button inputs.

Best of all, the controller retains all the sound effects and lights of the Fisher Price toy controller. That includes a little jingle when the control stick is clicked.

One major caveat is the lack of right stick, start, or menu buttons. Instead, the yellow slider alters inputs, allowing the stick to control the camera and the face buttons to enter menus.

here's the Fisher Price Xbox controller in action!



let me know what games you'd like to see me play with it



and thanks to @Wario64 for the off-hand joke that inspired me to make this happen 😂 pic.twitter.com/3OETvcsEsI — Rudeism (@rudeism) May 1, 2022

Beck is no stranger to weird controllers. Last year he completed Dark Souls 3 with one button, all in the name of accessibility.