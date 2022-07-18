Staryu 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Staryu in Pokémon Go

Players will soon have the chance to get their hands on a shiny Staryu in Pokémon Go. It's probably the main reason you'll want to take part in this week's Spotlight Hour.

There are many other reasons to look forward to the Pokémon Go event. You'll be given the opportunity to catch as many Staryu as you can, with the possibility of catching a 100% perfect IV stats Staryu.

Staryu's Spotlight Hour falls on a fairly quiet day in Pokémon Go. It's just after this year's Pokémon Go Anniversary Celebration - but you can still continue with the Field Notes: Team Rocket quest which debuted at the same time.

Staryu 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Staryu with perfect IV stats.

Once you’ve caught a 100% IV stats Staryu, you’ll have the choice of evolving it into a Starmie with perfect stats. While they don't exactly hold much sway in the Go Battle League, they can be useful in battling Team Go Rocket Grunts or in raids.

The CP values that correspond to perfect 15/15/15 values are as follows:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) - 991 CP

Level 35 (weather boosted CP maximum) - 1074 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your trainer level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is there a shiny Staryu in Pokémon Go?

Good news - there is a shiny Staryu in Pokémon Go.

Shiny Staryu, along with the shiny version of its evolution Starmie, was released as part of the Ultra Unlock event in August, 2020.

If luck is on your side, you may find a shiny Starmie in the wild, but, if not, then you can obtain one by evolving a shiny Staryu using 50 Staryu candy.

Staryu evolution tree. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Remember - Spotlight Hours only increase the number of Staryu spawning in the wild, not its shiny rate. This means that, unlike a Community Day, the shiny rate for Staryu will not increase during this event.

What does shiny Staryu look like?

As you can see in the picture below, shiny Staryu has a green covering, and a blue gem. Starmie on the otherhand, has a darker blue covering, and a blue gem.

Other reasons to catch as many Staryu as possible

Aside from the chance to catch a shiny Staryu in Pokémon Go, there are a number of other reasons to partake in this week’s Spotlight Hour:

This Spotlight Hour’s bonus is double transfer Candy , which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you transfer. Alongside Staryu, be sure to take advantage of this bonus to farm plenty of candy. Consider saving some transfers for the event in this case.

, which means you’ll be rewarded for every Pokémon you transfer. Alongside Staryu, be sure to take advantage of this bonus to farm plenty of candy. Consider saving some transfers for the event in this case. If you’re a newcomer, this Spotlight Hour is the perfect time to collect enough Staryu candy to fully evolve this Pokémon into Starmie.

Thanks to Staryu being a water-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your water medal.

Staryu is one of the few Pokémon which gives you higher Stardust by default - 750 per catch, or 1125 with a Star Piece. This is boosted further if weather boosted to 938 per catch, or 1406 with a Star Piece. In short - if you are low on Stardust, this is a great time to stock up!

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour - 6pm to 7pm (local time) - but don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. Next week sees Meditite take the spotlight on 26th July, with the very useful double evolution xp bonus.