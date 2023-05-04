Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Reason walkthrough

The Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the second Chamber you can find on Koboh. You can return to it later on, but you're most likely to stumble across it while following the main story.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Chambers are often filled with problem-solving puzzles that can get a bit confusing if you've tried to complete them in a sequence that doesn't match the one it needs you to follow.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Spoiler Warning: This guide contains details of story events within Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so there are possible spoilers involving characters and story events ahead.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Reason location

The Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, like the Chamber of Duality, can be found by playing through the main story on Koboh.

The Chamber of Duality can be found while you are looking for the Forest Array on Koboh. It's located in the Basalt Rift. We've marked its exact location on the Holomap below:

To get to it, you should come across a path with a white arch on it. From this arch, head to the left and across a large piece of fallen debris that blocks your path. The first time you come across it, you should see some Stormtroopers getting flung about by a Mogu (you can avoid this battle if you want to).

From where the Mogu beat up the Stormtroopers, look to the right. You should see a broken bridge. Stand on the edge of the bridge and Force Pull the rope to you, then use it to swing across to the other side.

Here, you should see a door like the one you found at the end of the Chamber of Duality. This is the Chamber of Reason.

We highly recommend spending a lot of time in this Chamber to collect everything in it. If you complete the puzzle, but miss some collectibles, it's a bit of a headache to go back into it as the orbs do not reset once you've completed the Chamber.

How to complete the Chamber of Reason in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Interact with the door to open it, then head inside and stand in the middle of the elevator to activate it. Ride the elevator down to the lower level and, when you exit it, you will be in the Chamber of Reason.

When you enter the Chamber, walk to the edge of the platform you are on and you will see a rope on your left. Jump onto this rope and slide down it to get to the lowered area.

In this lowered area, you will see an orb holder on your left, a switch in the middle of the area, and a orb being held at the far end of this area. First of all, head over to the orb on the far side of the area and Force Pull it to hold it.

Turn back on yourself and place it into the orb holder on the platform.

Then turn to face the switch in the middle of the area and use the Force to flip the switch. This will move the orb holder closer to where you orignally took the orb from, and it will form another bridge.

Walk across this bridge and at the very end of it, look to your right. You should see a cracked wall. Use a Force Pull to destroy the wall and reveal an orb sitting behind it.

Use a Force Pull to grab the orb, then head back to the platform with the switch on it. Drop the orb and quickly use the Force to flip the switch again to get the holder back to the left side.

This will form another bridge. Quickly pick up the orb you dropped with a Force Pull and carry it across the new bridge to the other side while holding the orb.

Then, on this platform, head to the elevator on your left. Stand on it and it will take you up to the next area. Remember to hold onto the orb!

Also, remember to come back down to this section once you've put the orb down in a bit for the Sense Echo opposite the elevator.

Once you get off the elevator, place the orb into the holder on this platform to make a bridge. However, this bridge is unstable.

Use the switch on this level to move the holder to the right and a different but stable bridge will form. There's also a Sense Echo behind the switch, so grab that before moving on.

Walk a few steps out onto the bridge and then look down until you can see the first area of the chamber:

Use a Force Pull to take the orb from the lower level. Hold onto the orb and carry it across the bridge to the other side. Place the orb into the orb holder here and this will create another bridge.

Walk to the other side of this bridge to grab a Sense Echo and then head back to where the orb is in the holder. Stand next to the orb holder and face the switch opposite it:

Use the Force to flip the switch and raise the elevator pad (you should be standing on it).

Then, another bridge will appear once you are at the top. Walk across this bridge and grab the Sense Echo on the right. We recommend exploring the area up here as there is a Sense Echo to find, something for BD-1 to scan, and a Data Disc.

This is also the point where it is the easiest to get the hidden chest in this Chamber, so we're going to take a small detour now.

How to get the chest in the Chamber of Reason

From the highest area you are now in, the one with the Data Disc in it, carefully head back down to the area where the unstable bridge was. If it's not here, flip the switch using the Force to get it in the right position.

Then, you need to cross the bridge. Wait for it to appear and as soon as it does, start to run across it. Then, around halfway across the bridge, look to your left. You should see a Wall Run route here. Before the bridge vanishes, jump onto the wall and run along it to get to the other side.

Carefully drop down onto the platform here, then look to your left again. You should see another Wall Run route that leads up and back to the higher area that you were just on.

Run up here to get to the highest level and then head to the point where you found the Data Disc and where you can look down on the unstable bridge.

From here, Force Pull the orb from the unstable bridge orb holder to you and hold onto it.

Turn around on yourself in this high area and walk across it until you see the bridge that was made by raising the elevator with an orb holder on it.

Walk around halfway across this bridge, then look up and left. You should see a yellow circle high up in the wall. Aim up here and use a Force Push to throw the orb into the circle.

If you get it right, the orb will fall down into a hidden area that has an orb holder in it. Once the orb falls into the holder, the gates covering the hidden area will open.

You can jump across to this hidden area and turn to your right to grab the chest.

When you've done that, follow the path back out to the platform where the elevator with the orb holder on it is.

How to finish the Chamber of Reason

Now, walk across the platform until you see this:

Turn back on yourself and use a Force Pull to take the orb from the orb holder on the elevator. Once you have the orb, aim across the gap to the orb holder on the other side. Once you have the perfect aim, the line leading from the orb to the holder will become solid.

Don't worry if you miss it. The orb will respawn in the same holder on the elevator until you get it right.

Once you get the orb into the holder, another bridge will appear. Walk across this bridge. Head to your left to grab the Dexterity Perk.

Then, turn back around on yourself so that you are facing the entrance to the Chamber (this will put the bridge on your right side). Look to your left, you should see a switch in the wall. Use the Force to flip the switch and the final bridge will appear.

Walk across this bridge and back out the same way you entered the Chamber. Then, that is it, you've completed the Chamber of Reason.

That's it for the Chamber of Reason!