Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Clarity walkthrough

The Chamber of Duality in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is another Chamber on Koboh and it's one that really tests your problem-solving skills and your use of the Force to move different objects.

As with the other Chambers in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there's a perk waiting for you to collect once you complete the Chamber which is why it's worth spending your time in them.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Chamber of Clarity in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Clarity Location

The Chamber of Clarity in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can be found on Koboh. However, you will not be able to reach the Chamber itself until you learn how to tame and ride animals by getting into the Forest Array.

The Chamber of Clarity can be found in the northern section of Untamed Downs. We've marked its exact location on the map below:

Once you know how to tame a Nekko, pick one up and ride it to the Chamber. There are plenty of Nekkos hanging around here, so you shouldn't need to look far.

When you're at the Chamber location, ride the Nekko the base of the cliff on the right hand side where the lowest set of vines are.

Jump once with your Nekko and then jump again while in the air to grab onto the vines. Then, follow the vines up and along the climbing path to the left until you reach the top.

At the top, walk up to the Chamber doors and open them. Stand on the circle in the middle of the elevator platform here, and ride it down to reach the beginning of the Chamber itself.

How to complete the Chamber of Clarity in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

When you reach the inside of the Chamber, walk forward until you see a large gap between you and the next platform.

Here, look down and to your left. You should see a large box in the wall and a mechanism in the middle of the box that can be activated by the Force. Stand on the edge of the platform and Force Pull the box to you using the mechanism.

Jump onto the box and across to the next platform. Walk to the edge of this platform and then look to your right. You should see another box here. Again, use a Force Pull to pull it to you.

Once it has come to you, walk along the platform until the box is on your left. You should be able to see another Force mechanism on the box here.

Now, here's where you need to be quick. Use a Force Pull on this mechanism to get the box to move. It will begin to move back the way it came. When it does this, run and jump onto the vines on the side of the box. Then, climb along to the left and around to the far left side of the box (as far as the vines will take you).

Wait here until the box reaches its final destination. Once the box has stopped, jump off of it and face into the new area.

From here, look up and to your right. You should see a large circle in the wall near the ceiling. Use a Force Push to create an opening where this circle is, it will be important in a minute.

Then, head to the box tucked into the wall on the far side of this area and stand on the right side of the box. Again, you need to be fast here.

Use a Force Pull to begin to move the box. Once it starts to move, jump onto the vines on the box and use them to climb to the top of the box.

Then, once on top of the box stand on the edge of the wooden planks sticking out of it, turn around to face the direction of the opening you made earlier. When you are going past the opening, double jump to get across to it.

Don't worry if you miss it the first time, you can Force Pull the box back to its original position and start again.

Once you are in the opening, collect the Sense Echo on your right and then use a Force Push on the mechanism at the back of this area. This will push a box out into the starting area, but this is what you want.

Jump down onto the box and look up to your right. You should see a beam trapped behind a metal panel (the Force should highlight it for you). Use a Force Pull to remove the metal panel and free the beam.

Then, turn around on yourself and head back through the opening where you found the sense echo and jump down into the area with the two boxes in it.

If you haven't already, Force Pull the box you used to get into the opening to send it back to where it came from.

Then, Force Pull the box you originally used to get to this area to send it back to the other side.

Stay with us, you're nearly there. You then need to go back to the far side of this area and repeat the same steps you did earlier to get back into the opening.

When you are in the opening, drop back down onto the box and then jump across to the beam you released on your right.

Jump across onto the top of the box that should now be there, and then jump across to the platform on the other side.

Now, simply walk up the steps to collect your Fellowship Perk. You can then head back to the entrance of the Chamber and ride the elevator back up to the Untamed Downs.

That's it for the Chamber of Clarity, may the Force be with you on the rest of your journey.