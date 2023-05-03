Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Duality walkthrough

The Chamber of Duality in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is the first Chamber you will come across on Cal's adventure through the Galaxy. Within the Chamber, you'll meet a Droid that has had their mission slightly delayed and has found themselves to be a bit stuck.

Solving this Chamber is part of the main story in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so you will need to complete it to be able to move on. Fortunately, the puzzle presented within the Chamber itself isn't too daunting once you know what to do.

We're here to show you how to complete the Chamber of Duality in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Spoiler Warning: This guide contains details of story events within Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, so there are possible spoilers involving characters and story events ahead.

Star Wars Jedi Survivor Chamber of Duality location

You will stumble upon the Chamber of Duality in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor by playing through the main story quest when you first get to Koboh. Once you find Greez on Koboh and you head into the Smuggler's Tunnels to find the Gyro Module to fix the Mantis, you will be close to the Chamber.

After you find the Module, BD-1 will get into some mischief that leaves both the Droid and Cal in a new area underneath the tunnels. Head forwards on the path laid out for you, and you will eventually come across an area that looks like this:

This is the beginning of the Chamber of Duality. We've also marked its location on the Holomap below.

How to complete the Chamber of Duality in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

When you are at the beginning of the Chamber, look to your left. You should see an orb in the wall. Head towards this and then use your Force Pull to pull the orb to you.

Then, while holding the orb, turn around to face the orb holder. This is on the edge of the platform and is the thing that looks like it has blue flames coming out of it.

Gently drop the orb into here, and a bridge will appear that connects the platform you are on to the one in the middle. Cross over to the middle platform and then examine the broken down Droid remains on your left.

Watch the cutscene take place. From this, you will learn that the Droid is named ZN-A4, also known as Zee, and you'll make quick friends with them. However, they're a little bit stuck and could do with some help.

To do this, you will need to find a way to free them. So, from the middle platform, stand and face the first bridge you made to get to where you are now.

From here, face the orb in the holder and use your Force Pull to pull it to you again.

Don't stand on the bridge, or you will fall through it once you move the orb.

Now that you have the orb, head to Zee and then look around. Close to where Zee is, you should see another single orb holder. Drop the orb into this holder carefully and a new bridge will appear.

Cross the bridge and follow the path on this platform to the left. Eventually, you should see a large door on the wall and a cable on the right of the door.

Use your Force Pull to pull the cable to you, and then look around the platform until you see the socket:

Plug the cable into this socket and then head back to the large door on the wall. It should now be open!

Jump across the gap, through the open doorway, and you should be in a small room. To the left of you is another Data Disc, don't forget to grab it, and there will be an orb in the wall on the right.

Take the orb out of the wall using a Force Pull, and then face the platform where you plugged the cable into the socket. Use a Force Push to push the orb onto the platform, and then quickly follow it.

Grab the orb again using a Force Pull and then walk back across the bridge to where Zee is. Behind Zee, you should see two orb holders. Place this orb into either of them, the choice is yours.

Then, head back to Zee and grab the orb from the holder opposite them. Take this orb and drop it into the remaining orb holder behind the Droid. This will create a bridge that leads across to the large yellow doors.

However, the doors cannot open yet as Zee is still trapped.

Face the doors and you should see a piece of wall that you can Wall Run on to the left of them. Wall Run and drop down onto the lowered area here, there will be a loot box on it.

Turn and face the loot box until your view looks like this:

At the rear of this area, you should see a wall that has markings on it leading upwards. Run over here and use this wall to Wall Jump on. To do this, jump up to the wall and continuously press your jump control until you reach the top.

Then, at the top, you will be in another room with a socket in it. There will also be more loot on your left so grab this before continuing.

When you are in this room, look to your left and you should see another cable hanging from the ceiling in the middle of the room.

For the final time, use your Force Pull to pull the cable to you and then turn around to plug it into the socket.

Zee will now be free! Head down to them and speak with them. Watch the cutscene play out and then follow Zee. Don't forget to pick up the perk that Zee reveals before following them to the large doors.

Then, Zee will open those large doors from earlier. All you need to do is follow them into it and stand on the circle in the middle to leave the Chamber.

That's it for the Chamber of Duality!