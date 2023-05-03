How to unlock the Crossguard stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Crossguard stance is part of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's combat system, which has evolved since Fallen Order. It now introduces various stances that diversify combat and open up a variety of new moves and skills.

Whilst some stances are available from the getgo, others have to be unlocked through story and side objective progress. The Crossguard stance is one of these being found as part of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's main story progress.

In this guide, we'll explain what the Crossguard Lightsaber stance is, how to unlock access to the Shattered Moon and acquire the Crossguard stance for yourself – feel free to skip to the how to acquire section if you’d rather learn about how it works in-game yourself.

Crossguard Stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor explained

The Crossguard stance is another selectable option for Cal’s two stance slots and offers additional skills and abilities, as well as an alternate way to fight.

The Crossguard stance opens up a more heavy-hitting, slower paced fighting style that deals more damage per hit than other stances, perfect for breaking enemy defences.

The Crossguard stance's skill tree, and the 'Rending Strike' skill.

As mentioned, additional abilities are available, unlocked via the stance’s own dedicated skill tree – with skills such as 'Rending Strike' that allows you to 'perform a single, high damage swing with a long windup' when using the standard attack button.

How to unlock Shattered Moon and get Crossguard Stance in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

You’ll be happy to learn that acquiring the Crossguard stance is relatively simple, and is something you’ll naturally run into as part of the story progression.

You’ll know when you’re close to reaching its unlock point as it’s after you complete the main objectives on the planet, Jedha - you should be at the Archive following this point.

Afterwards, you're given two main objectives – one of the two will ask you to go to the Shattered Moon, and it’s at this location you’ll find the Crossguard stance.

Left: The two objectives given after completing the main objectives on Jedha. | Right: The map location of Superstructure Fabrications, where you'll acquire the Crossguard stance.

Once there, continue following your main objectives until you reach a dome building in the 'Superstructure Fabricators' area – there'll be a meditation point just outside, and the building is reached by crossing a gap using two ropes hanging from above.

Meditate and rest before entering to restore your health, force and stim packs, then enter and pick up the device on the far left corner of the room – it’s after this you’ll trigger a boss fight that you’ll need to complete to acquire the stance.

Cal fighting the boss before acquiring the Crossguard stance.

Once the boss is down, a cutscene will play in which Cal will head over to the nearby workbench, tinker with some tools, and customise his lightsaber to unlock the Crossguard stance for use.

Acquiring the Crossguard stance.

You’ll get to test this stance against a few enemies as you make your way to the next objective before the game prompts you if you’d like to equip it – if it’s not for you, you can opt to not equip it, and it’ll be free to swap to any time you use a meditation point.

Enjoy your new combat playstyle!