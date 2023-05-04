Getting into the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is one of the tasks you'll face while following the main story quests on Koboh. You'll reach the Forest Array near the end of part of a quest that tasks Cal with entering the Koboh forest and turning the Array back on.

As with many elements of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, there's a puzzle that you need to solve to be able to get into the Forest Array tower itself. The solution to this puzzle is a combination of beating up Stormtroopers with your Lightsaber, and a bit of reorganising.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to get into the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Let's Play Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to get into the Forest Array in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Once you've reached the large machine that produces a large beam of light just outside of the Array, use the Force on the switch near the machine to turn it so that the beam of light is facing this direction:

Follow the path of light and climb up the metal grates at the end of it. Keep climbing up and along the grates until you drop onto a platform. On the platform, you should see some steps against the far wall.

Walk up these stairs and along to your right, you should see a Nekko waiting for you. By this point on Koboh, you should already know a bit about how to tame and ride animals.

Use the Nekko to glide across to the area with several Stormtroopers on it. Take all of them out however you want to as this next part is easier without them.

Once you've cleared the area, you should be able to see a large door. Walk over to the door and interact with it to open it. You will then be able to see the large light machine again.

Walk through the doors and onto the edge of the platform facing the light machine. Then use a Force Pull to remove the orb from the middle of the machine.

Turn back around on yourself to face the Forest Array tower. Use a Force Push to throw the orb over the gap between platforms and then jump over the gap, quickly picking the orb up again once you land.

Now, carry the orb up the stairs and you should see an orb holder on your right. Gently drop the orb into the holder and a bridge will appear.

Walk across the bridge to the center platform, then turn around and face the orb holder that the orb is currently in. Do not stand on the bridge or you will fall off it once you move the orb.

Use a Force Pull to grab the orb from the holder and pull it to you. Then, turn and face the Forest Array tower again. This time, the holder is a bit harder to spot.

You need to aim the orb at the holder on the right side of the opposite platform then Force Push it over there. We've circled the holder on the image below to make it easier to spot:

Then, once the orb lands in the holder, another bridge will form. Walk across the bridge and into the elevator at the base of the tower. Once at the top of the tower, walk up the stairs and through the doors. Then, ask BD-1 to activate the switch to your left to power up the Array.

All you need to do now is follow the path down into the next room, but we highly recommend visiting the Meditation Spot at the top of the elevator to save your progress and rest Cal before continuing.

That's it for getting into the Forest Array and turning the power on. Something else now awaits, but we won't spoil it for you.

May the force be with you!