How to tame and ride animals in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Besides Cal Kestis’ nifty traversal abilities, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor introduces the ability to ride animals to get around as you explore the galaxy, with some being key to progressing the campaign.

You’ll first come across Nekko, avian-like creatures (i.e. Star Wars Chocobo!) on the planet of Koboh, except you’ll discover that you can’t ride them right away, at least not without taming them first.

This guide will explain how you go about taming and riding animals, what kind of rideable animals are in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and what locations you can find them in.

On this page:

Animal locations in Star Wars Jedi Survivor There are three rideable animals in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and they feature in two of the six planets in the game. The Relter is a winged creature and the first animal you’ll be able to ride. These are found in Koboh and usually in very specific areas used for traversing by air, so they are also used quite specifically. The Nekko is an avian-like mount that’s also found in Koboh. You’ll be able to tame your first Nekko in an area called Nekko Pools, but you’ll also find many wandering around in the wild. They’re also the only animal that you can take to the stables in Rambler’s Reach to keep, so if there’s one of a certain colour you’re particularly fond of, be sure to bring it back to the stables. The Spamel is a tall camel-like creature with legs as long as an AT-AT, which makes it a very agile mount for riding across the desert of Jedha where it’s found. You’ll unlock it as part of the story when you first arrive on the planet of Jedha shortly after meeting up with Merrin.