The Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor can leave you feeling a bit stuck while looking for Pilgrim's Sanctuary. However, as with most puzzles you've encountered so far, there's a slightly labour intensive way to find the solution.

The Crypt of Uhrma puzzle is one that, like other puzzles and problems in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, relies on your use of the Force to solve it. Finding the solution will force to you leave the puzzle for a bit, so be prepared for a slight detour.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

How to solve the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

When you first arrive at the Crypt of Uhrma on Jedha, your path through it will be blocked by a large doorway. To open this doorway, you need to solve the puzzle which involves you using the Force to pull out the right points on the door.

The solution to the puzzle is not in the Crypt. To find the solution, leave the Crypt and then look to your right. When you reach the edge of the ledge you are on, look up and left.

You should see another one of the musical block that can be pulled out of the wall. Use a Force Pull to pull the block out.

Then, look to your right. You should see another ledge with a small wall run section on it. Jump over to this ledge.

When you are on this ledge, turn around so that you are facing the musical block again. This will put the wall run route on your right.

Now, use the wall run to get up to the underside of the musical block. Hold onto the underside of this block and climb along it until you see another wall run route appear on your right.

Double jump across to this wall run route. Don't worry, the updraft will help to carry you over. Then, from here, follow the wall run and grapple route until you reach a ledge that Cal can hang off of.

Climb along this to the right and keep following the route until you cannot get any further. When you are at the point you can't climb any further, pull yourself up into the small cave.

Now, in this cave is someone called Pili. You should talk to them as you can recruit them for Koboh.

Once you're finished speaking to Pili, walk out of the other side of the cave and get BD-1 to activate the zipline on your right.

Ride the zipline up the next area. Then, follow the ramp path around to your right until you see this:

Again, trust the updraft here and jump over here. The updraft will carry you up to the opening at the top.

There will be several Troopers here. Deal with them however you'd like to as this next part is easier with a cleared platform.

Once the Troopers are down, walk over to the edge of this platform. An 'Examine' point should be highlighted to you at this point, and this is what you want. When you are prompted to, examine the rock structure in front of you.

This structure is the answer to the Crypt puzzle. It's showing you which parts of the door to pull out with the Force.

When you are ready, head to the elevator platform on your left and ride it back down into the Crypt. Follow the path through as you did before to find the puzzle door again.

Now all you need to do is pull out the exact components of the door that the rock formation has shown you.

This is the solution to the Crypt of Uhrma puzzle on Jedha in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor:

If you pull out the wrong ones, just use a Force Push to reset the door and try again. Once you do get it right, the door will open and you can continue on your important quest.

May the Force be with you!