How to acquire the Quickdraw Blaster in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

The Quickdraw Blaster is a cosmetic set for Cal's blaster in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. It can be found in one of the many optional areas hidden in places that require more than just your core moveset to reach.

One of these areas you may have actually noticed early on in your playthrough – near Rambler’s Reach Outpost on Koboh, there’s a building housing a set of bramble concealing a golden chest that requires additional equipment unlocked further in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's story to bypass.

It's in this building you’ll be able to acquire the Quickdraw Blaster once the obstruction is cleared.

In this guide, we’ll explain what the Quickdraw Blaster is, and how to complete the Hunter's Quarry puzzle to acquire the Quickdraw Blaster yourself.

Quickdraw Blaster in Star Wars Jedi Survivor explained

The Quickdraw Blaster is a collectible item that can be found inside of a golden chest located in Hunter's Quarry on planet Koboh.

This item, rather than being a functional alternate Blaster, is a cosmetic set complete with barrel, body and grip components that can all be used together as one, or interchangeably with other Blaster components.

The Quickdraw Blaster barrel in the workbench customisation screen.

Once acquired, you can swap each of these parts out at workbenches littered throughout the game.

How to complete the Hunter's Quarry puzzle to acquire the Quickdraw Blaster in Star Wars Jedi Survivor

Whilst this puzzle is relatively simple to complete, you will need to sink some time into the game first to acquire the necessary items this puzzle demands.

Both the Koboh Grinder and Force Lift are needed, and it's not until completing main story objectives in Chapters 3 and 4 respectively that they can be acquired.

You can check chapter progress in the menu by selecting the 'Quest' option within the 'Databank' tab.

Left: The Databank tab. Right: The Quest page within the Databank page showing story chapter progress.

Once you've completed Chapter 4, go to Koboh and travel to the Rambler's Reach Outpost meditation point - it's next to a workbench.

A map of the meditation site - Rambler's Reach Outpost is on the top right, and Hunter's Quarry in the top left.

Facing Rambler’s Reach Outpost, head over to the far left, entering the Hunter's Quarry area to reach a large, metal door under a yellow structure, and use Force Lift to raise it.

Left: The metal door visible in the distance from a rocky area up above from where a climbable wall can be found next to the meditation point. Right: The door up close with the Force Lift prompt.

Enter inside and using the double jump and air dash abilities, jump over to the slide wall opposite you to safely enter the room below – you'll want to hop onto the central platform here to avoid the hazardous energy swirling around this area.

On this platform will be a tuner beam with an empty socket for where an orb can be placed.

The tuner beam with an empty socket.

To acquire the orb, jump over and into the opposing room – ignoring the other room off to the right of the one you're in for now – and within a connecting corridor will be the purple-glowing orb you need.

From here, using Force Pull, grab the orb and throw it across into the room you were just in, and then traverse back across to where you started, avoiding the hazardous energy as you go.

On the far right is the purple-glowing orb in the corridor - and a Force Echo lore collectible behind it - and on the far left is the area you first drop down into.

You’ll want to slot this orb into the socket, powering the tuner beam, and burning away the blockage on the other side of the room, allowing you to exit and head out to where you’ll finish this puzzle.

The powered-up tuner beam - up above to the left is where you first drop into this room from.

Before leaving though, don’t hesitate to check out that other room, transferring the orb from the tuner beam to the empty socket to create a safe zone – inside there’s an Essence upgrade. Once you've picked it up, return the orb back to the tuner beam, and head outside through where the beam is pointing.

Left: The purple orb sat in the small room on the right. Right: The interior of that room with the Essence upgrade on the left side of the image.

Once back outside, you’ll see the tuner beam hitting one building, and next to it another, much larger building.

Using Force Push, open the doors of this building and you’ll see the blockage within that needs clearing.

The exteriror of the building with the blockage inside, and the tuner beam on the left.

Swap to BD-1’s Koboh Grinder ability and create a trail of Koboh matter leading from the tuner beam and into the building.

This will burn away what’s inside, playing a short cutscene and clearing the building.

Left: Firing Koboh Matter to connect the tuner beam to the bramble inside the building. Right: The bramble burning away from the tuner beam energy passing through the Koboh matter.

Now you can enter and open the previously-concealed golden chest to acquire your Quickdraw Blaster set.

Acquiring the Quickdraw Blaster cosmetic set.

Head to any workbench in the game to customise the Blaster with your newfound barrel, body and grip options.

