Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct scheduled for this week

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct scheduled for this weekColour me excited.
A special Splatoon 3-focused Nintendo Direct will air this Wednesday, 10th August at 2pm UK time.
Nintendo will offer a deep dive into its ink-based first-person shooter, with around 30 minutes of news set to be broadcast online.
Splatoon 3 is set to launch worldwide on 9th September, though we've still only had details in dribs and drabs - such as this Turf War gameplay footage below.
As previously announced, Nintendo is set to launch a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle for the game, with a specially-themed Splatoon 3 console.
You'll be able to watch the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct live on YouTube or, as always, right here on Eurogamer. Join us then!
