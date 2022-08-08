Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct scheduled for this week

A special Splatoon 3-focused Nintendo Direct will air this Wednesday, 10th August at 2pm UK time.

Nintendo will offer a deep dive into its ink-based first-person shooter, with around 30 minutes of news set to be broadcast online.

Splatoon 3 is set to launch worldwide on 9th September, though we've still only had details in dribs and drabs - such as this Turf War gameplay footage below.

Watch on YouTube Previously-released Splatoon 3 gameplay footage.

As previously announced, Nintendo is set to launch a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle for the game, with a specially-themed Splatoon 3 console.

You'll be able to watch the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct live on YouTube or, as always, right here on Eurogamer. Join us then!