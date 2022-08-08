If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct scheduled for this week

Colour me excited.
Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Deputy Editor
Published on
Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 OLED

A special Splatoon 3-focused Nintendo Direct will air this Wednesday, 10th August at 2pm UK time.

Nintendo will offer a deep dive into its ink-based first-person shooter, with around 30 minutes of news set to be broadcast online.

Splatoon 3 is set to launch worldwide on 9th September, though we've still only had details in dribs and drabs - such as this Turf War gameplay footage below.

Watch on YouTube
Previously-released Splatoon 3 gameplay footage.

As previously announced, Nintendo is set to launch a brand-new Nintendo Switch OLED bundle for the game, with a specially-themed Splatoon 3 console.

You'll be able to watch the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Direct live on YouTube or, as always, right here on Eurogamer. Join us then!

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Deputy Editor

Tom is Eurogamer's deputy editor. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch