Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC will be served up next month

Splatoon 3's campaign DLC Side Order finally has a release date: 22nd February.

The second wave of the game's DLC Expansion Pass was first announced a year ago and has been eagerly anticipated by players.

Nintendo shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, adding players will "join up with new faces and old friends to escape the world of order".

Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC Release Date Reveal Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC Release Date Reveal

On its reveal last year, Side Order was striking for its stark, monochromatic aesthetic.

"We've also uncovered a new image of Agent 8 and Pearl trying to navigate the strange new sector," reads a follow-up post from Nintendo. "Climb a spire crawling with creepy creatures, and unlock the truth behind this colourless world!"

We've also uncovered a new image of Agent 8 and Pearl trying to navigate the strange new sector. Climb a spire crawling with creepy creatures, and unlock the truth behind this colorless world! pic.twitter.com/rAF0546h4Y — Splatoon North America (@SplatoonNA) January 24, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The first wave of DLC added a version of Inkopolis from the original Splatoon game.

The complete Expansion Pass is available for £22.49 on the Nintendo eShop.

Splatoon 3 received a positive response on its release, with our Eurogamer review stating "it is the best Nintendo's spectacular series has been to date".

It went on to huge success, particularly in Japan where it sold 3.45m copies in just three days.