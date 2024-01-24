If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Splatoon 3's Side Order DLC will be served up next month

Seafood splatter.

Artwork of Splatoon 3 Side Order DLC featuring watercolour style collage of characters and strange tower
Image credit: Nintendo
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale Deputy News Editor
Published on
2 comments

Splatoon 3's campaign DLC Side Order finally has a release date: 22nd February.

The second wave of the game's DLC Expansion Pass was first announced a year ago and has been eagerly anticipated by players.

Nintendo shared the news on X, formerly Twitter, adding players will "join up with new faces and old friends to escape the world of order".

Cover image for YouTube videoSplatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC Release Date Reveal
Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Side Order DLC Release Date Reveal

On its reveal last year, Side Order was striking for its stark, monochromatic aesthetic.

"We've also uncovered a new image of Agent 8 and Pearl trying to navigate the strange new sector," reads a follow-up post from Nintendo. "Climb a spire crawling with creepy creatures, and unlock the truth behind this colourless world!"

The first wave of DLC added a version of Inkopolis from the original Splatoon game.

The complete Expansion Pass is available for £22.49 on the Nintendo eShop.

Splatoon 3 received a positive response on its release, with our Eurogamer review stating "it is the best Nintendo's spectacular series has been to date".

It went on to huge success, particularly in Japan where it sold 3.45m copies in just three days.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch

Related topics
Nintendo Nintendo Switch Platformer Shooter
About the Author
Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

Deputy News Editor

Ed has an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments