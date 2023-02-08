If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Splatoon 3 DLC includes Inkopolis and new campaign

Squiddy with excitement.

Inkopolis in Splatoon 3

Splatoon 3 is receiving paid DLC in two incoming waves.

The first wave will add in Inkopolis, the central hub from the first Splatoon game.

It will include all characters and shops as before, plus original idols the Squid Sisters will perform in the central square during future Splatfests.

Watch on YouTube
Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass - Announcement Trailer

The second wave is called Side Order and will be an all-new single player campaign.

The Splatoon 3: Expansion Pass is available to purchase now, with Wave 1 arriving this Spring.

Once purchased, players will receive bonus in-game currency, plus food and drink tickets.

