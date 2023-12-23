If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Kick off the new year with Splatoon 3's holiday-themed Splatfest

The vote opens on 5th January.

Vikki Blake
News by Vikki Blake
Published on

A "FrostyFest Update" is coming to Splatoon 3 in the new year.

The next Splatfest will launch on 13th January, with the vote – which wants to know who you'll be spending the holidays with; family, friends, or "solo", which just seems like a nicer way of saying alone – running from 5th January until 13th.

"FrostyFest update!" exclaims Nintendo. "Whether you spend your holidays having fun with friends, getting in family time, or kicking back by yourself, get ready to cast your vote in Splatoon 3 from 05/01 and splat it out from 13/01."

Nintendo is also looking for your feedback on what your favourite "Splatoon 3 memory" has been this year:

Earlier this year, Nintendo apologised for leaving Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on Wii U without online play since March, and brought servers for both games back online.

In a statement released in August, five months after it temporarily shut down online multiplayer for both titles, Nintendo said it had addressed a "vulnerability related to online play" and released a fresh patch to download for both Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon.

Splatoon 3

Nintendo Switch

Vikki Blake

