Kick off the new year with Splatoon 3's holiday-themed Splatfest

A "FrostyFest Update" is coming to Splatoon 3 in the new year.

The next Splatfest will launch on 13th January, with the vote – which wants to know who you'll be spending the holidays with; family, friends, or "solo", which just seems like a nicer way of saying alone – running from 5th January until 13th.

Newscast: Our thoughts on the GTA 6 trailer.

"FrostyFest update!" exclaims Nintendo. "Whether you spend your holidays having fun with friends, getting in family time, or kicking back by yourself, get ready to cast your vote in Splatoon 3 from 05/01 and splat it out from 13/01."

Whether you spend your holidays having fun with friends, getting in family time or kicking back by yourself, get ready to cast your vote in #Splatoon3 from 05/01 and splat it out from 13/01. pic.twitter.com/R8yskRpz9B — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 22, 2023

Nintendo is also looking for your feedback on what your favourite "Splatoon 3 memory" has been this year:

Wishing you happy holidays and a cheerful Chill Season! What's been your favourite #Splatoon3 memory this year? pic.twitter.com/cocCOuf8Fu — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) December 22, 2023

Earlier this year, Nintendo apologised for leaving Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon on Wii U without online play since March, and brought servers for both games back online.

In a statement released in August, five months after it temporarily shut down online multiplayer for both titles, Nintendo said it had addressed a "vulnerability related to online play" and released a fresh patch to download for both Mario Kart 8 and Splatoon.