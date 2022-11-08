Save up to 26 per cent on select Nintendo Switch games at Amazon

The Switch is Nintendo's best-selling console for a number of reasons, most notably how it blends traditional and hand-held gaming so seamlessly so you can play all your favourite games no matter where you are.

That enormous library of classic games is also a big reason why the Switch consoles are so successful, and right now you can grab some of the best Nintendo Switch games that have been released this year with discounts of around 25 per cent at Amazon.

Take a look at this year's Switch games on sale down below:

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football

Mario Strikers: Battle League Football is the third entry into the Mario Strikers series, releasing in June this year 15 years after Mario Strikers Charged released for the Nintendo Wii.

In Battle League Football you will gear up in a team of four featuring classic Mario characters such as Peach and Yoshi and go head-to-head against another team of four in a hyper-aggressive football match. Level up characters and equip different gear to improve their passing, tackling, and shooting so you can score hyperstrike goals to win.

You can play Mario Strikers: Battle League Football with up to eight players on one Nintendo Switch console, and up to 20 players can play in an online tournament. You can get it on Amazon for £37 right now, £13 off the £50 starting price.

Splatoon 3

Another trilogy was completed this year with the arrival of Splatoon 3 back in September. The inklings and splatguns are back in a new location with new moves and weapons to ink up the map.

In the story mode "Return of the Mammalians" you take control of Agent 3 and fight against the evil Octarian army alongside the New Squidbeak Splatoon. Once you've done that you can hop over to online play (as long as you have a NSO membership) and take part in the turf wars versus other players.

Splatoon 3 really delivers on the success of Splatoon 1 and 2, and you can add it to your collection for £37 at Amazon right now.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

An icon returned to the Nintendo Switch back in march when Kirby and the Forgotten Land released. The pink hero is tasked with exploring the New World to rescue Waddle Dees kidnapped by the ferocious Beast Pack.

To do so you must guide Kirby through the world and copy the abilities of enemies like sword and ice, as well as the new copy abilities drill and ranger, and use them against them and to navigate around the 3D world. You don't have to do it alone either, as a friend can take control of Bandana Waddle Dee and make your adventure a co-op one.

Kirby is an icon of the Nintendo world and their latest game is also one of their best, so grabbing it for £37 at Amazon is a great deal.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is the biggest Lego Star Wars game to-date, packing all nine saga films into one adventure.

The Skywalker Saga features hundreds of playable characters from throughout the films, that you can unlock and play with through any of the films' stories. And whether you're on land or in space, there's hundreds of vehicles from across the galaxy that you can take command of.

If you're a Lego fan or Star Wars fan, or both, then this is definitely the game for you and you can grab it for just £34 from The Game Collection via Amazon right now.

Nintendo Switch Sports

Nintendo Switch Sports re-imagines the very popular Wii Sports title and brings back old classics like Bowling and Tennis as well as adding new sports like Chambara and Football(or Soccer).

In Switch Sports you create your avatar, or use your Mii, and enter the multi-sport facility Spocco Square and choose what you want to play. Take your skills online and earn points to unlock items and outfits to customise your avatar as well.

You can get Nintendo Switch Sports for £30 at Amazon, which comes with one leg strap that you'll need to play the Football mode. Also, Switch Sports is only playable on Switch and Switch OLED consoles, not Switch Lite consoles.

Other Switch games on sale at Amazon

There are more great Nintendo Switch games from previous years that are on sale right now at Amazon that will be a great addition to any collection, including The Legend of Zelda games and Mario Kart 8, see them in the list below:

If you want to play online in most of the games we've covered here, you'll need an active Nintendo Switch Online membership. You can grab a one-year membership to the service for just £15 at ShopTo.

