Corsair's popular 4000D Airflow PC case can be yours for £74 from Amazon

Okay, it may not be as good as the price we saw when putting together a series of deals for the Prime Day PC last week, but the fact remains that getting Corsair's 4000D Airflow mid-tower PC case for £74 in either white or black from the big online retailer is worth shouting about. It's been around for the last few years as one of the most popular PC cases around being easy to build in while also offering lots of airflow and potential for adding a wide range of components of shapes and sizes.

The 4000D Airflow offers a lot of potential for fan placement, with room for up to six 120mm fans, well as room for radiators, with a 360mm AIO in the front and a 280mm AIO in the top. That's a lot of potential for cooling. What's also quite interesting here is that Corsair bundles a pair of fans inside the case which are designed to move airflow into channels towards key components such as your processor and graphics card, improving temperatures and therefore potentially performance.

In addition, cable management should be a doddle with lots of tie points and velcro included inside the case, and Corsair also offers a reasonable amount of front I/O with the 4000D Airflow for quick connectivity. You get a headphone jack, USB-C and USB-A port, as well as that all-important power button for, well, turning your PC on. The 4000D Airflow can also fit a pair of SSDs and a pair of HDDs inside for more storage, while a tempered glass side panel allows you to show off your build with ease.

If you want to grab an excellent mid-tower PC case for a solid price, you'll want to check out this Corsair 4000D deal from Amazon.