This 165Hz HP Omen 24 gaming monitor costs just $90 for Prime Day

1080p 165Hz gaming monitors are the perfect place to start your PC or console gaming career, and today you can pick one up for just $90 courtesy of a Prime Day deal. This is actually a refurbished HP Omen 24 monitor that normally retails for closer to $180, so you're getting nearly a 50 percent discount here - lovely.

The benefit of the Omen 24 versus other sub-$100 gaming monitors is that you're getting a modern display with a modern IPS panel, which offers a good blend of motion clarity, colour reproduction, viewing angles and overall image quality. Previously, cheap 1080p monitors were likely to be TN panels which looked pretty ugly, so this is a huge upgrade and makes the monitor more useable for web browsing, work and watching videos.

The 165Hz refresh rate also makes for a big competitive advantage for fast-paced games like League of Legends, Counter-Strike 2 or Rocket League, and the IPS screen here has fast enough pixel response times that the action shouldn't look blurry or ghost-y.

The only real downside here is that the HP Omen 24 comes with a relatively flimsy stand that doesn't support height adjustment. This should be fine for most use cases, but if you plan on travelling with the monitor or want more adjustability, this might not be ideal. There's no VESA compatibility out of the box to mount this monitor on a replacement arm or stand either, so I'd suggest considering this similar $99 KTC monitor instead.

Either way, you should be getting a great gaming monitor for less than $100.