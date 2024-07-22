This 27-inch Fast IPS 1440p Asus ROG XG27ACS is a steal for $199 at Amazon USA

The Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS is one of the brand's most recent releases, offering a fantastic blend of specs with a 27-inch Fast IPS panel with a 1440p resolution and 180Hz refresh rate, as well as a solid port selection including USB-C and a useful stand. For whatever reason though, Amazon has slashed the price of it by $101 in the USA to bring it down to $199 - that's an absolute steal.

If you click the link above, and it shows the price as $300, then you'll have to do a little bit of digging to find it at $199. Simply scroll down to where it says 'Other Sellers on Amazon', and click the box. Part of the way down that list will be an option for $199, where the monitor is shipped and sold by Amazon.com - that's the one we want. From there, you can add it to your basket.

See, there's that $100 saving.

The XG27ACS offers an ideal blend of screen size and resolution, pushing a 1440p resolution across a 27-inch panel. We've recommended this in the past because you're getting a mid-range screen size that works well for both competitive and cinematic titles, as well as a resolution that's a lot easier to drive than 4K without sacrificing a lot of detail. You're also getting the benefit of a Fast IPS panel too, which combines the benefits of fantastic colours and viewing angles with excellent pixel-response times for an overall nippy experience.

In addition, the XG27ACS comes with a 180Hz refresh rate for super-smooth motion, while VRR support comes in the form of both AMD FreeSync and Nvidia G-Sync, which is handy for a tear and stutter-free experience on both AMD and Nvidia GPUs. You also get to reap the benefits of Asus' Extreme Low Motion Blur, or ELMB, tech to help eliminate any ghosting or blurring in fast-paced action, as well as the clever Variable Overdrive feature which automatically adjusts the XG27ACS' overdrive setting as the frame rate changes on-screen to help minimise any potential ghosting.

Colour accuracy here is excellent with a quoted 133% sRGB and 97% DCI-P3, meaning this panel should be able to display the mainstream colours needed for gaming and productivity workloads well, as well as those for more specialist, colour-sensitive video work, too. Asus also claims 350 nits of brightness, which is solid, and means it will support DisplayHDR400 for some more vibrancy and impact, although lacks the strong peak brightness of a Mini LED panel for truly impactful HDR.

The port selection here is also worth mentioning with a single DP 1.4 and HDMI 2.0 for more 'standard' video inputs, as well as the handy extra of a USB-C port with DP Alternate Mode to allow for another input. The USB-C port can also offer 7.5W of power delivery for charging a phone, although it isn't a downstream port, and can't act as a USB hub. Nonetheless, it's pleasant to see USB-C here. The stand of the XG27ACS is also highly adjustable with height adjustment, tilt and swivel, and you can even pivot the stand to put the panel in a portrait orientation. It also comes with an integrated phone holder in the base, too.

If you want to grab a capable 1440p Fast IPS screen with some handy extras for less, this Amazon deal on the Asus ROG Strix XG27ACS is just fantastic.