Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide Vol. 3 Preorders Just Got a Big Discount at Amazon

Future Press recently revealed a new volume in its Elden Ring Official Strategy Guide series. The Books of Knowledge collection, which has provided key information, guidance, and lore on The Lands Between in Vol. 1 and Shards of the Shattering in Vol. 2, now turns its attention to Shadow of the Erdtree.

Preorders for the highly anticipated Vol. 3 are now discounted. It’s down to $30.08 / £32.49 at Amazon, which is the best place to secure your preorder before its release near the end of September.

If you've already preordered from Amazon, you don't need to take any action, as you will automatically receive the lowest price before release. For those who haven't preordered the Shadow of the Erdtree guide yet, now is a good time, as the price could increase before the release date.

Future Press has a track record of providing thorough coverage of FromSoftware’s games. Recently, they revealed a new edition of the complete Bloodborne guide as part of the publisher's 25th anniversary, which is also currently 41% off on preorders from Amazon, down to $35.34 / £46.35. They also produced the widely popular reprint of the Dark Souls Trilogy guide.

In Eurogamer's review of Shadow of the Erdtree, Alexis Ong said: “I am still impossibly fond of Elden Ring and my time spent in its grasp, but I'm just not sure if I can share the same fullness of warmth with Shadow of the Erdtree. Despite its strange dispersion of "active" areas, and uncharacteristically infantilising hand-holding for encounters that should be learned through repeated failure, Shadow still has its share of Elden Ring's brilliance – weird little dudes and obscure secrets and goofy cheesing and all.”

“But perhaps trying to combine the inherent focus of a largely self-contained DLC, with the narrative flexibility and open-world freedom of Elden Ring – the concept that set it apart from its Souls brethren – was always going to make for an incongruous match.”