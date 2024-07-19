The super trendy Fractal North has dropped below £100 with an eBay discount code

It's hard to believe we haven't covered a deal on Fractal Design's gorgeous North case, but when it drops to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen it at, it's cause for celebration. At the moment, this trendy case from the Scandi manufacturer has dropped to just £91 with the potent eBay code SIZZLE15 at Tech Next Day's eBay store - that's down from a list of £107.

The reason why I've termed the North to be super trendy in this configuration is because it sits within a couple of important categories. This is a a high airflow case that can handle the high demands of modern CPUs and GPUs which can get rather toasty, while that airflow is also supplemented with the fact this is the mesh version of the North. In addition, this is the white version, in-keeping with the trend of building white gaming PCs. Elsewhere, this is just a lovely case with its oak front piece which is quite unique among other cases at this price, too.

The North has support for a handy range of motherboard sizes up to ATX in size, as well as decent radiator support, too. You can fit a 240mm in the top or a 360mm in the front for solid cooling potential, while it also comes with a pair of 140mm PWM fans to get you started, which is pleasant. GPUs of up to 355mm in length (or up to 300mm with a 360mm radiator in the case) are also supported and while that is smaller than those you can fit in dual-chamber cases in and around this price, it's not too restrictive.

The front I/O on offer is decent, with a pair of USB-A ports and a singular USB-C for easy access for plugging in peripherals, external drives or else, as well as a pair of 3.5mm audio jacks. The North also has internal space for a pair of 2.5-inch drives, as well as three more 3.5-inch ones, too. The North's panels also require no tools or fiddly business to remove, popping off with a dedicated tab, which is handy.

If you want to grab a modern PC case with lots of potential for airflow for a lot less, this eBay deal on the Fractal North in white is well worth your time.