This Acer RX 7700 XT is a steal from Currys at the moment

When AMD's RX 7700 XT first launched at £429, we called it a 'baffling' product, especially considering the gains that the simultaneously-released RX 7800 XT presented for £50 or so more. However, time has passed since then, and with it, prices have come down. The 7700 XT, in its Acer Nitro suit, has dropped down to £359 from Currys - that's a solid saving on its MSRP which makes this card a much more sensible purchase than when it first launched.

This newer generation of AMD cards brought with it some improved RT performance, which has allowed the RX 7700 XT to mark itself out as a decent choice against Nvidia's RTX 4060 Ti with reasonably close results in the likes of Control at 1440p, as we noted in our review. The RX 7700 XT's average result here of 41.40fps against the 4060 Ti's 42.05fps present how close these cards can be, while also demostrating how far AMD has come with RT performance when the previous-gen RX 6800 XT garnered an average of 29.43fps.

In terms of pure rasterization performance, it's here where the RX 7700 XT can pull out quite a lead against both the previous generation and Nvidia's options. In Hitman 3 at 1440p for instance, the RX 7700 XT served up an average of 190.34fps, while the 4060 Ti lags behind with a 147.96fps average. The previous-gen RX 6700 XT could only manage 143.1fps at 1440p. It's much the same story in A Plague Tale: Requiem too where the RX 7700 XT's result is a full 32 percent ahead of the 4060 Ti.

This Acer Nitro variant of the RX 7700 XT brings a tasty selection of inputs with three DP 2.1 ports for future-proofing, as well as an HDMI 2.1 port, too. It also supports AV1 decoding and encoding, which is handy for intense content creation workloads, while this specfific variant also comes with a neat all-black design with a dual fan shroud to help cooling performance.

Before I go, I should also say that if the RX 7700 XT isn't for you and you want a bit more oomph, the RX 7800 XT is available for £429 from Currys. This is a card that is 20 percent quicker at 4K than the RX 7700 XT, comes with more VRAM, and appropriately costs 20 percent more. I should stress that with this price cut in mind though, both are great cards.

If you want to grab a potent GPU for 1440p gaming for less, this Currys deal on the Acer Nitro RX 7700 XT is well worth a look.