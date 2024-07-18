Get 17% off a selection of Digital Foundry merchandise for Prime Day

If you'd like to pick up a piece of Digital Foundry merchandise and support the work that we do, we've discounted all but our very latest releases by 17 percent to mark Prime Day on the 17th of July. That includes the 12 items shown above and via the link below, including the popular DF Fighters, DF Approved and Motherboard designs.

The sale ends at 23:59 UK time on the 18th of July, so you still have a chance to pick up a range of comfy clothing, the DF mug, a selection of stickers and the DF Fighters poster for less than normal.

You'll see the discount in your basket and at checkout, so don't be alarmed if the sale page itself doesn't show the discount.

Here's the price breakdown:

Shirts - £18.26, was £22.00

Hoodie - £45.65, was £55.00

Beanie - £18.26, was £22.00

Mugs - £12.45, was £15.00

Poster - £8.30, was £10.00

In any case, thanks for taking a look and supporting Digital Foundry.