This 40-inch 155Hz MSI ultrawide is a ton of monitor for £329

The 40-inch MSI MAG 401QR is probably the biggest ultra-wide you can get for £400 or less, and today it's especially cheap - just £329!

That's £20 less than it was during Prime Day and more than £100 cheaper than it's been for months beforehand.

Even not considering the titanic 40-inch span, £329 is a competitive price for a 3440x1440 ultra-wide with a 155Hz refresh rate and DisplayHDR 400 certification, all built around a modern IPS panel.

I'm a big fan of these flat 40-inch IPS panels - and John is too - because they provide a much more immersive gaming experience than your garden variety 34-inch ultrawide and are a little better suited for productivity work too. As it's an IPS screen, you also get excellent colour accuracy, wide viewing angles and reasonably quick pixel response times. This doesn't count as a "Fast IPS" display, thanks to its higher than 1ms rated GtG response times, but it's still easily fast enough for FPS and other fast-paced gaming.

The resolution on this 40-inch monitor isn't any higher than the usual 34-inch ultra-wides that we often see in the £300 to £500 range, but that at least means that the MAG 401QR isn't any harder for your computer to drive. Most entry-level gaming PCs these days ought to be able to hit 3440x1440 at 60fps, especially with the use of upscalers and frame generation features like DLSS or FSR, while 3440x1440 at the full 155fps is easily within the capabilities of mid-range setups.

Here's the Innocn 40C1R which uses the same IPS panel - it's gargantuan! Image credit: Digital Foundry

In any case, this is simply a ton of monitor for £329, and it's well worth considering at this price. I half-expect this to disappear immediately as a kind of Prime Day pricing error that hasn't expired at the right time, so do jump on it while you can.