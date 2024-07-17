Best UK non-gaming tech deals for Prime Day 2024

I know this sort of thing isn't our usual remit, but Prime Day 2024 has thrown up some great reductions across the board on a range of tech, and that goes for everything from coffee machines to laptops, and air fryers to headphones.

To this end, here are five of the best non-gaming tech deals I've spotted in the UK while swimming in Prime Day deals and spreadsheets in the UK - hopefully you'll find something!

Ninja Double Stack XL Air Fryer - £210 (was £270)

Okay, this might seem like a bit of an odd place to start, but allow me to explain. This Ninja Double Stack XL air fryer is the big brand's latest and greatest option, and has been quite resistant to discounts up to this point where it's had a big £60 price cut.

I've been a long term user of Ninja's air fryers, and they've impressed in the past with their breadth of useful functions, excellent cooking performance and smart looks. The Double Stack XL has that in spades, especially in this Amazon Exclusive black and copper colourway that's discounted. It comes with a total 9.5 litre capacity across two equally sized baskets, and with its included racks inside, can cook up to four different types of food at any one time. It also carries some useful functions, such as the classic Air Fry, as well as Roast, Bake, Dehydrate and Ninja's own Max Crisp mode which, with its max temperature of 240 degrees C is useful for getting chips or breaded items super crispy.

The big thing here is also the fact this is Ninja's first stacked air fryer - that is, where the baskets are atop one another, as opposed to being side-by-side. This saves on counter space, which if your kitchen is on the smaller side like mine, is a godsend. It manages to do this while only being slightly taller than the brand's own AF400UK - their classic big, dual zone option - so it will still fit under your kitchen cabinets.

For a set of capable noise cancelling wireless headphones at nearly half price, look no further than this deal on the Sony WH-1000XM4. These have been some class-leading cans with ANC for several years now, and to get them at this low price is quite the steal.

The XM4s offer some best-in-class noise cancelling that essentially envelopes you in silence, so you can focus on what you're listening to without being distracted by any external noises, be it people chatting, the noise of train and so on. There are multiple levels to choose from in Sony's companion app, as well as a Transparency Mode you can quickly activate to carry on conversations or be more aware of your surroundings. There's even an optional Speak to Chat function that automatically pauses playback and engages Transparency Mode when you start talking.

As for the audio, the XM4s offer good low-end punch with a robust bass response, while providing a smooth mid-range and detailed top-end, too. Add to this the convenience of 30 hours of battery life, a folding chassis (which is notably absent from the newer XM5 model), some plush padding that makes the XM4s supremely comfortable and a handy travel case, and you've got one a brilliant set of wireless headphones for travel and all sorts else.

Sage Nespresso Creatista Plus - £265 (was £480)

The Sage Nespress Creatista Plus is a naffing good pod coffee machine that also comes with the fun of an integrated milk frother. There aren't many machines that take pods which also have this as an option, making the Creatista Plus quite the excellent choice.

Besides this, it also comes with a useful display on top for guiding you through the process of making a coffee and turning your favourite Nespresso espresso into a flat white, latte, or whatever you'd prefer. Its brushed stainless steel finishing looks sublime too, and in-keeping with Sage's other machines, it should be rather well built.

Apple M2 13.3-inch MacBook Air - £849 (was £999)

If it's a MacBook with a solid price cut you've been after this Prime Day, then the 13.3-inch M2-powered MacBook Air is down to £849 from Amazon. That knocks £150 off its usual £999 list price, and gets you an excellent laptop for creatives for a fair bit less.

This MacBook Air comes with an M2 chip inside, which is quite beefy with eight CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, and is a powerful option for video editing that outruns even the fastest Intel-based Mac desktops and laptops. It may only be a modest upgrade from M1, but it is still quicker, and you'll reap the benefits most if you've moving over from an Intel-based MacBook.

This M2 MacBook Air also comes with a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display that should provide accurate colours as well as an especially vibrant experience, while the base-spec 256GB SSD inside gives you reasonable room for storing apps on. The 8GB of RAM inside may not be enough for other laptops, but the efficiency of the M2 chip and macOS in general mean it is still viable. As for battery life, Apple says this MacBook Air should last for up to 18 hours on a single charge, giving you good endurance for a couple of working days away from the charger.

Apple AirPods Pro 2 - £179 (was £229)

And for a final deal for you - the Apple AirPods Pro 2 - an excellent pair of noise cancelling earbuds with sleek looks, a comfortable fit and great ANC have had £50 knocked off their price for Prime Day. They were £229, but they're £179 now.

The big thing with the second-gen model is their improved ANC, with Apple claiming that it offers twice as much active noise cancellation this time around as the previous model. The cancellation is excellent, and it makes the AirPods Pro 2 a fantastic pair of earbuds for use on the go.

In addition, this second-gen model also has a warmer sound profile with extended bass, great accuracy and solid imaging too. A lot of the legwork here is done by Apple's new H2 chipset which includes a slew of custom amps and drivers in the name of offering audio that is a major improvement over the original AirPods Pro model. There is also support for Spatial Audio with these buds too, offering a more immersive experience in supported music, as well as in films and TV shows, too.

As well as offering that new H2 chipset for better audio, the second-gen AirPods Pro also brings with it some handy quality of life features compared to the first-gen model with better battery life (up to six hours), and a case that also supports Apple's U1 chip, bringng the powers of the 'Find My' function to your earbuds. The case itself, much like the earbuds, is IPX4 water resistant, meaning they can deal with light water splashes - handy for if the rain comes down or if you're in the gym, deep in a workout.

So, there you have it - that's a range of some fantastic Prime Day deals on some non-gaming tech that I've spotted today. If you want to grab any of them feel free, but for anything else, check out the bevy of other Prime Day articles we've got.