Save £75 on the 4TB Crucial P3 Plus SSD from Scan Computers

Crucial's P3 Plus has oftentimes been a drive I've recommended simply due to its excellent price to performance ratio. It's a great mid-range PCIe 4.0 option with good speeds, and in this 4TB size, a larger capacity. From Scan Computers, it's received a handy price cut to bring it down to the best price we've seen it at for months - £175 - down from £250.

The read and write speeds on offer of of 5000MB/s and 4200MB/s respectively means it's going to be a handy upgrade to any older solid state drives you have in your system, as well as a game-changing upgrade over any older mechanical hard drives that you may happen to still be using in your PC. What's more, the P3 Plus' random read and writes of 680K and 850K IOPS means that it offers especially quick load times in games, too, if you wanted to run your Steam library from it, for instance. That's certainly possible, and those speeds help the P3 Plus to be one of the speedier options out there, even if they are a little bit below the absolute quickest and best gaming SSDs we've tested.

Four terabytes of capacity gives you oodles of space for using the P3 Plus as a boot drive, as well as a storage drive for all sorts of important local files, such as media, documents and a burgeoning Steam library, especially with some AAA games pushing triple figures in terms of their install size. When putting this into a PC, you'll just have to be sure you've got a motherboard that supports PCIe 4.0 - to save you the hassle, that's anything from the last four or five years now - and you should be golden.

If you want to grab a capable and capacious SSD with a reasonable discount, this Scan Computers deal on the Crucial P3 Plus is not to be missed.