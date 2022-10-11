Splatoon 3 Amiibos will be out next month

Splatoon 3 Amiibos will be out next monthInk-coming!
Nintendo has released a video announcing the release date of its new Splatoon 3 Amiibos.
There'll be three figurines going on sale next month: a yellow Inkling, a blue Octoling, and Smallfry.
Take a look at the announcement video below to get a closer look at them.
If you decide to get one, make sure you get your squid's worth and scan them into the game in Splatsville. In-game, the Amiibos will unlock exclusive gear, some of which is teased in the video.
That includes new outfits and a rather fetching Smallfry helmet.
The Amiibo will go on sale on 11th November. A price has not been announced yet.
🚨 Ink-coming amiibo info!— Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 11, 2022
The #Splatoon3 amiibo will launch on 11/11. Save your freshest outfits and get exclusive gear from each of the three figures on offer! pic.twitter.com/YLoU6cpBjq
