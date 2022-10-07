Splatoon 3's next Splatfest will be Pokémon themed

Nintendo has revealed the next Splatfest theme for Splatoon 3 and it's Pokémon themed.

In a move that is sure to rile up the gaming community, the three options this time are starter Pokémon: are you grass type, fire type, or water type?

The Splatfest will take place in-game from the 11th November.

"Grass-type. Fire-type. Water-type. This debate has perplexed our great philosophers for ages. Let's settle it," reads a tweet from Nintendo. Clearly splatting ink is the best way to settle this debate once and for all.

Of course, the timing is no coincidence as November marks the release month of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, which once again has starters to choose from representing these three elements.

The last Splatfest took place in September shortly after the release of Splatoon 3 and had players choosing between gear, grub, or fun as things to take to a desert island. Team Gear was victorious, much to the shame of Team Fun (me).

Martin is a big fan of the game, awarding it a Recommended in his Splatoon 3 review. It's since proven remarkably successful in Japan.

So, which team will you be joining in November?