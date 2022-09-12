Splatoon 3 has best ever Switch game launch in Japan

Splatoon 3 has best ever Switch game launch in JapanSold 3.45m copies in three days.
Splatoon 3 has had a hugely successful launch in Japan, with the highest domestic sales for any Switch game in the first three days.
Since launching on Friday, the game has sold 3.45m copies in Japan both physically and digitally.
It proves how popular the game is in Nintendo's home market and how important the Splatoon IP is, outselling even Animal Crossing: New Horizons which had the previous best launch in Japan.
Elsewhere its impact isn't quite as high.
The game is currently number one in the UK boxed charts, according to GamesIndustry.biz, becoming the first game in the series to do so - both previous games reached number two.
However, launch sales are down by nine percent compared with Splatoon 2, though this is physical sales only and does not account for digital purchases via the eShop.
The first Splatoon game was released on Nintendo's unpopular WiiU and was held off the top spot by The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. Splatoon 2, meanwhile, released alongside Crash Bandicoot N.Sane Trilogy and early in the Switch lifecycle.
Splatoon 3 therefore knocks The Last of Us: Part One off the top spot, which had a 66 percent sales drop from last week and falls to fourth place.
Horizon: Forbidden West remains the second highest selling game, likely due to continued PlayStation 5 bundle sales.
The full top 10 of physical UK sales - dominated by Switch games - is below:
- Splatoon 3
- Horizon: Forbidden West
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Last of US: Part 1
- Nintendo Switch Sports
- NBA 2K23
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Minecraft (Switch)
- Saints Row
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus
