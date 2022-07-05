If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Take a look at Splatoon 3's new multiplayer stage, Mincemeat Metalworks

High steaks.
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News reporter
Published on

The release of Splatoon 3 is marching ever closer, and as such we are starting to get some little drip feeds of what we can expect on the game's launch. The latest of these shows off an upcoming multiplayer stage for us all to run amok in called Mincemeat Metalworks.

"Squid Research Lab here with a meaty discovery - this is rare imagery of a new multiplayer stage," the Splatoon team tweeted.

Watch on YouTube
Turf wars in Splatoon 3.

"The facility was made FROM scrap metal in order to make MORE scrap metal. Also, there was a sea here that evaporated. Surely unrelated to heavy industry [ahem]!"

Mincemeat Metalworks has plenty to evoke chaos on Splatoon 3's release. There are cranes and vehicles littering the scene, and of course the series' recognisable paint splatters left, right and centre.

(Although, I'm not sure Nintendo should be calling it a "meaty discovery" - the image of mincemeat I pictured was of the sweet, fruit-filled disappointments found across the UK each December, although I didn't make the game so I will be quiet now).

You can see a little overview of the stage in the tweet below.

Splatoon 3 is due to launch for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, 9th September.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games since watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won’t), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch