Take a look at Splatoon 3's new multiplayer stage, Mincemeat Metalworks

The release of Splatoon 3 is marching ever closer, and as such we are starting to get some little drip feeds of what we can expect on the game's launch. The latest of these shows off an upcoming multiplayer stage for us all to run amok in called Mincemeat Metalworks.

"Squid Research Lab here with a meaty discovery - this is rare imagery of a new multiplayer stage," the Splatoon team tweeted.

Watch on YouTube Turf wars in Splatoon 3.

"The facility was made FROM scrap metal in order to make MORE scrap metal. Also, there was a sea here that evaporated. Surely unrelated to heavy industry [ahem]!"

Mincemeat Metalworks has plenty to evoke chaos on Splatoon 3's release. There are cranes and vehicles littering the scene, and of course the series' recognisable paint splatters left, right and centre.

(Although, I'm not sure Nintendo should be calling it a "meaty discovery" - the image of mincemeat I pictured was of the sweet, fruit-filled disappointments found across the UK each December, although I didn't make the game so I will be quiet now).

You can see a little overview of the stage in the tweet below.

Splatoon 3 is due to launch for the Nintendo Switch on Friday, 9th September.