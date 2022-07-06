Nintendo announces limited edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED

Nintendo announces limited edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLEDOut in August.
Nintendo has announced a limited edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED console.
It features a Splatoon design across the back and the on the dock, with neon coloured Joy-Con.
It will be available from 26th August.
That's just ahead of the release of Splatoon 3, set for 9th September.
Also available will be a Splatoon 3 Pro Controller and a carrying case, both also available from 9th September.
Splatoon 3 will feature the series' traditional 4x4 Turf War mode, with Inklings battling it out to squirt their way to victory.
Its new single-player mode will have players fighting the Octarians in a brand new city.
Complete the look with the Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Edition Carrying Case, both arriving on 9/9! pic.twitter.com/ToNhedU65i— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) July 6, 2022
