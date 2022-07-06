If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Nintendo announces limited edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED

Out in August.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on
Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 OLED

Nintendo has announced a limited edition Splatoon 3 Switch OLED console.

It features a Splatoon design across the back and the on the dock, with neon coloured Joy-Con.

It will be available from 26th August.

Watch on YouTube
Splatoon 3 – Extended Turf War gameplay

That's just ahead of the release of Splatoon 3, set for 9th September.

Also available will be a Splatoon 3 Pro Controller and a carrying case, both also available from 9th September.

Splatoon 3 will feature the series' traditional 4x4 Turf War mode, with Inklings battling it out to squirt their way to victory.

Its new single-player mode will have players fighting the Octarians in a brand new city.

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

