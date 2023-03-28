Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan locations

Clockwork Castellans are the main collectible in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

There are 16 Clockwork Castellans to find in total, and for destroying them all you'll get the Primal Knife and 'Revolution Wind-up' Trophy or Achievement.

To help you complete your collection, we've listed where to find all 16 Clockwork Castellan locations in Resident Evil 4 below.

Please note that Clockwork Castellans are only found in the remake of Resident Evil 4, so this guide doesn't apply to the classic version.

On this page:

Resident Evil 4 Remake - DF Tech Review - A Classic Reborn?

For more help, you can visit our Resident Evil 4 walkthrough.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 1

The first Clockwork Castellan in Resident Evil 4 is located on the rafters inside a house in the Lakeside Settlement. It's the house to the west of the wooden pier.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 2

This Clockwork Castellan is located in the little hut between the Abandoned Factory and Village Chief's Manor, on a hay bale in the corner. There's a note about the Castellan dolls in the hut to indicate this is the right one.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 3

Located on top of a box at the southern end of the small wooden walkway, below the Merchant found near the lake.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 4

When you defeat Del Lago and can roam freely in the boat, go back to the Lakeside Settlement and use the Insignia Key on the locked gate in the north. Then, go up the ladder at the back and you'll find this Clockwork Castellan in the north of the Forest Altar area, hiding behind a gap in the fences.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 5

You need to rescue Ashley from the church before you can get this doll, as she needs to bring a ladder down in the top room of the Village Chief's manor. To reveal this ladder, press the switch to the right of the desk, then boost Ashley up.

The Clockwork Castellan in the attic of the Village Chief's Manor is hiding under some photos, beside a headless mannequin in the southeastern part.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 6

In Chapter 6 after the typewriter hut, but before the Checkpoint, look beside the fire to find this Castellan on the ground beside it.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 7

You'll find this Clockwork Castellan in the Dungeons on top of a shelf near the green herb on the cabinet, after the Garrador Dungeon mini-boss, but before the sword puzzle.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 8

You can find the eighth Clockwork Castellan location in Resident Evil 4 atop the western Castle Battlements tower, on some sand bags, down from where the treasure chest is located.

Our Resident Evil 4 walkthrough can help you through the village with guides on the Large and Small Cave Shrine puzzle solutions, the Church dial puzzle, and Del Lago, El Gigante, and Méndez bosses. When you reach the castle, you have to tackle the Treasury sword, Wall With Four Slots, Dining Hall bell, and Grandfather Clock correct time puzzles, along with the Dungeon Garrador, two giants, and Ramón Salazar bosses. The island is up next, and there's still brain teasers with callibration puzzles, keycard locations, and a hidden wrench, along with final bosses Krauser and Sadler.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 9

Head to the northwestern corner of the Courtyard to find this Clockwork Castellan hiding behind the right-hand side of a statue covered in cloth and planks.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 10

You can only get this Clockwork Castellan after falling into the depths below the castle during Chapter 10. Make your way through the depths until you find the Merchant, where you'll see this doll inside the grate opposite the room with the Merchant.

The little rascal is hanging upside down, so it's a little hard to spot at first.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 11

This Castellan doll is located on the rafters near the entrance of the crumbling Stopover house, which you come to after your first minecart ride in Chapter 11.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 12

You'll find this Castellan on the bottom floor of the Clock Tower in Chapter 12, on top of some crates to the left of the stairs.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 13

After making your way past the Wharf and climbing up the island in Chapter 13 you'll come across an area with shipping containers. This Clockwork Castellan is located under the lorry in this dead-end area.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 14

Exit the Amber Storeroom and take a right to the western side of the Campsite, where you'll see this doll on top of a locker, inside a small room.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 15

Go to the small room in between the Cliffside Ruins and Specimen Storage to find the Clockwork Castellan on top of the rafters above the treasure chest.

Resident Evil 4 Clockwork Castellan location 16

The last Clockwork Castellan in Resident Evil 4 is found after the Sadler fight, during the self-destruct countdown. You'll find it in the Underground Passage area with the forklift, on top of a large pile of wooden boxes beside the forklift.

Congratulations, you've now found all 16 Clockwork Castellans! You'll get the 'Revolution Wind-up' Trophy or Achievement for your troubles, along with the Primal Knife.

If you'd like more help with the Resident Evil 4 remake, you can visit our walkthrough for more puzzle solutions, boss guides, and Request help.